Farke opens up on Buendia Villa sale

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 20, 2021

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke had mixed feelings over Emi Buendia’s club record exit to Aston Villa.

Farke would have loved Buendia’s creative potential for the Premier League return, but believes his big money move was right for all parties.

“A fantastic player but there are times when you also have to accept the big wish of the player to have this type of move,” he said. “From the financial point of view it is an unbelievable amount of money, which in turn allows us to strengthen our squad.

"Perhaps not in his position but in other areas. We were able to bring in (Milot) Rashica already and this allows us opportunities to do other business. For all parties it was the right moment.

"Of course as a manager you want all the best players and I would prefer to still have him, but you cannot deny his will. It was the right solution. I accept this.

“You cannot praise Emi enough. That is for sure. Twice a title winner at Championship level and he played a key role in the best season in Norwich's history, with so many goals and assists. But also his workload and pressing was outstanding last season.”

The post-Buendia era began at King’s Lynn Town on Friday, with Rashica playing the opening 45 minutes of a 3-1 friendly win at The Walks. The Kosovan international was officially unveiled last week, following a move from the Bundesliga that could potentially end up with a club record outlay.

“He will be a really good player for us,” said Farke. “He had some good movements, his finishing could have been better at times but he has shown in his career he is an outstanding finisher.

“It will take time to adapt. You see this with nearly each and every player who comes from abroad. The summer break was also difficult for him. He was involved with his national team and then he has to work a bit on his own in isolation.

Then he had to work very hard in these first two weeks of training but I think you can see what a quality player he is when his sharpness and fitness is there.”

Angus Gunn was another of the new intake on display, although the City fan is no stranger to Farke after his impressive previous loan spell.

"It probably feels like coming home,” said the Norwich chief. “He has been outstanding so far. His fitness level is very good. Maybe he had two or three seasons where it was difficult, in terms of his confidence and not playing games, to stay in his rhythm.

Plus a few injuries. It is quite important for him he knows this set up, he knows he is valued and he has shown his quality already.”