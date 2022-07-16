Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Best kit combo in the EFL' - City fans loving new away kit

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:21 AM July 16, 2022
Norwich City fans are loving their new ruby and gold away kit. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City's new away kit has been met with a widespread seal of approval from supporters.

The Canaries unveiled their new ruby and gold second strip on Saturday morning, with it set to get its first outing in tonight's friendly against Ligue 1 side Marseille (kick-off at 5pm). 

City have described the strip as being 'ruby and gold' with the launch including players from both the men's and women's team - although the latter will be wearing the soon-to-be-released third kit as their second shirt in the upcoming season. 

This kit follows the launch of the popular home kit, which was released at the end of June.

The shirt is available to purchase now at official club retailers both online and in shops. Joma are once again the supplier for this season's kits.  

