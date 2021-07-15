City prospect ready to rumble in the big time

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 15, 2021

Bali Mumba aims to take his Premier League chance for Norwich City.

The 19-year-old's new deal was announced on Wednesday, keeping Mumba at Carrow Road until at least 2025.

His head coach, Daniel Farke, hailed Mumba’s bravery and perseverance with Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis and England Under-21 prospect Max Aarons blocking his way to the starting line up.

Mumba is up for the challenge, after an injury-hit debut tour with the Canaries.

“I’ve been preparing and trying to do everything I can to set myself up right so I’m ready when the chance comes again to grab it and take it,” he said. “The experience has been crazy, especially coming from where I’ve come from. Having the season that I had with Norwich was one to remember.

"Not many lads get the chance or opportunity to have the experience of getting promoted and playing in the Premier League, so I’m buzzing about that.

“That was my first promotion so everything was new, but it was great to see everyone happy and see how proud people were around us. I was happy for the team and the lads with the hard work they put in in training behind the scenes. For it to pay off and get the result was good to see.”

Mumba grabbed headlines with a match-turning cameo against Swansea in November before a knee injury curtailed his progress.

“I was training hard and waiting for my chance. When it came, I felt like it was time for me to really show what I can do and how I can impact the game,” he said, with his only league start coming after his return to fitness over Easter at Preston.

“Unfortunately, I got an injury after that game which brought me down a bit, but it’s a process that happens in football. You have to go through that and now I feel like I’m back where I was and pushing to get more games.

“I had to do the job (at Preston) because we had a few injuries at the time and it was a good chance for me to show once again what I’m capable of doing. Being back on the pitch and getting game time was good.

“The (promotion) celebrations were just crazy. I was obviously gutted that we didn’t have the fans in the stadium to celebrate with us, but after the Reading game, when they were outside, I got a good feel of what the atmosphere would be like if it was full.

“I’ve seen videos and heard people tell me how good (Carrow Road) is. I just need to see it for myself now.”