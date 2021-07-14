Bali Mumba agrees new Norwich City deal

Updated

Published: 5:00 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 6:24 PM July 14, 2021

Bali Mumba has signed a new Norwich City contract.

The 19-year-old was rewarded for his impressive first 12 months at Carrow Road with a contract extension keeping him at City until 2025, with an additional one year club option.

Mumba only moved from Sunderland last summer for a reported £300,000 on a four year deal, prior to the Canaries’ most recent Championship title winning campaign.

“It feels great. I’m blessed right now to have the chance to sign a new contract here,” said the youngster, who has made six senior appearances for City. “It’s been an amazing spell, an amazing experience and I’m grateful to be here and continuing that.

“It’s every young teenager's dream to be in the league that we’re in. Hopefully, I can just keep my head down and work hard and the chance comes, and I take it."

An eye-catching League Cup debut at Luton Town saw him fast-tracked into Daniel Farke’s first team set up.

But a knee injury suffered in training ruled him out for two months during a period around the turn of the year when he was also diagnosed with Covid-19.

Mumba made a game-changing introduction from the bench in November’s 1-0 home league win over promotion rivals Swansea City, but found further chances harder to come by after his return to fitness.

His solitary Championship start came in a 1-1 Good Friday draw at Preston, with City missing a series of established players through injury or international commitments.

“Bali has shown on several occasions his potential,” added Farke, speaking to the club’s official site. “He’s a brave, young, modern full-back with a great attitude. He is a player who is always brave on the football pitch. He’s still young and there is lots of room for him to develop.

“He is not in an easy place, competing for a position in the team with players like Max Aarons at right-back and a Greek international in Dimitris Giannoulis at left-back, but has great character and always has a smile on his face.

“We will continue to give Bali the opportunity to improve and develop. He was involved in some really good games last season, then had a bit of an injury, but we’re all now really happy that we have him tied to a new contract."

Fresh deals for a number of Farke’s squad were a marked feature of the club’s last Premier League tilt.

Mumba’s announcement is the first of a much smaller group of first teamers expected to earn contract extensions, as the Canaries’ gear up for the latest top flight return.