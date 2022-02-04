'I've got targets' - Mumba on his loan mission at Posh

Exclusive

Bali Mumba's key objective whilst out on loan at Championship side Peterborough United is to improve his defensive work.

The 20-year-old joined the Championship strugglers on loan during the January transfer window and has already amassed over 300 minutes of football at London Road.

Mumba is highly-rated at Norwich City but Sam Byram's recovery from a long-term injury issue and Max Aarons' consistency has seen him edged out of the short-term first-team picture.

His future at the club remains bright, with many tipping him to succeed Aarons when the 22-year-old opts to move on from Carrow Road.

Part of that development includes a loan away to Peterborough United, who currently sit in the relegation zone of the Championship.

Norwich have sent Mumba with a very specific set of areas that he needs to improve on whilst away from the club.

“One thing to improve on was one versus one defending,” Mumba said, speaking after Peterborough's 2-0 loss to Sheffield United last weekend.

“They see I have the attacking side, it’s just the other side which I need to work on and that’s what I’m willing to do. This is an opportunity to prove a point and show I can do that other side of the game, be nasty, really getting at players and being hard to beat.”

Mumba is one of 18 players currently plying their trade away from Carrow Road.

Andrew Hughes, loans manager, has the task of overseeing the development and progress of those loan exports, taking on the role from Neil Adams earlier this season.

Bali Mumba takes on Jack Robinson of Sheffield United - Credit: Joe Dent / theposh.com

Constant communication and even an invitation to return to Colney to analyse performances and keep updated with their progress during their time away from the club.

“I’m always speaking to the loan manager (Andrew Hughes). They are always checking up on me after games and making sure everything is good.

“To be honest, Andy Hughes wanted to have a word with me and wanted me to go in and just look at my clips to see where I was at," Mumba revealed. "I’ve got targets. I’m not just here for the sake of playing and getting minutes, it’s to improve and get better at certain things that they think I need to improve on.

“There is a good communication between me and him (Hughes) is really good.”

