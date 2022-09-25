Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WATCH: City loan export Mumba nets in Ipswich victory

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 2:59 PM September 25, 2022
Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba has joined League One Plymouth Argyle on loan.

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba netted for Plymouth Argyle against Ipswich Town. - Credit: Plymouth Argyle FC

Norwich City loan export Bali Mumba netted for Plymouth as they beat Ipswich Town 2-1 on Sunday. 

The full back, who was loaned to the League One promotion chasers in the summer, scored an equaliser as Argyle leapfrogged the Suffolk outfit at the top of the table. 

Mumba has impressed since joining Plymouth, registering five assists and netting twice in his opening ten games for the club. 

The 20-year-old latched onto a cross from Jordan Houghton before weaving past a couple of Ipswich defenders and arrowing a shot into the net from outside of the box. 

Ex-Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo gave Ipswich the lead in the first half after his deflected shot nestled into the net. The defeat was the first of the season for Kieran McKenna's side. 

Mumba's equaliser restored parity before Morgan Whittaker scored the winner just six minutes later. 

- WATCH the City loan export's strike via the clip above

