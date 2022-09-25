WATCH: City loan export Mumba nets in Ipswich victory

News

Norwich City loan export Bali Mumba netted for Plymouth as they beat Ipswich Town 2-1 on Sunday.

The full back, who was loaned to the League One promotion chasers in the summer, scored an equaliser as Argyle leapfrogged the Suffolk outfit at the top of the table.

Plymouth find their equaliser in STYLE! 😎 pic.twitter.com/c2JcezwlXT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2022

Mumba has impressed since joining Plymouth, registering five assists and netting twice in his opening ten games for the club.

The 20-year-old latched onto a cross from Jordan Houghton before weaving past a couple of Ipswich defenders and arrowing a shot into the net from outside of the box.

Ex-Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo gave Ipswich the lead in the first half after his deflected shot nestled into the net. The defeat was the first of the season for Kieran McKenna's side.

Mumba's equaliser restored parity before Morgan Whittaker scored the winner just six minutes later.

