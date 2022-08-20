Landmark goal for City loan ace Mumba

News

Norwich City youngster Bali Mumba is loving life on loan at Plymouth after another man of the match display capped by the first league goal of his career in a 3-0 win at Forest Green on Saturday.

Mumba has already become a firm fan favourite at Home Park operating in a left wing back role.

Dean Smith confirmed last week there is no recall option until the new year for the 20-year-old, with Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all injured in the early part of the Canaries’ Championship campaign.

Mumba is relishing his opportunity at Argyle, and topped the fan vote after a comprehensive away win that kept Plymouth in touch with early League One pace setters Ipswich.

"I'm glad they are behind me and the team. It's good to have,” he said. “It gives me a massive boost when I have the ball, to go on and do the things I'm good at, which is beating my player and trying to create chances.

“It has been great. All the games have been different and, right now, things are going well so I'm excited to see what's to come. I am just playing with freedom. Obviously, we know our roles on the pitch but, in my position, when I'm attacking I have got the licence to do what I love doing, which is taking players on.

"I am not being afraid to try things. If it doesn't work, then it doesn't work. The manager has made it clear he likes a reaction, which is good for me.

"I can then try things and if it doesn't work I haven't got to worry about 'What's the manager think of this?' I can play with a calm head and a calm mind.

"Some managers want you to try things but they get more annoyed if you are losing it too much. It's always nice to have someone who is fine with you if you make a mistake, as long as there is a reaction behind that and you improve.

“It's good confidence for me, to be honest. It makes me want to try other things, do more, push myself so it gives me a standard every game to reach.”

Mumba endured a sour loan spell at Peterborough last season and was accused by former boss Grant McCann of showing Posh ‘disrespect’ in Plymouth's recent 2-0 league win.

“I don't think I was disrespectful. I respect Peterborough. I respect the club, the staff there, the players, the fans,” he said, quoted by Plymouth Live.

"I don't have it in me to be that type of player, or be a certain way like that. I was just motivated and determined to get a result, and it doesn't matter what team it's against - whether it's Sunderland, the team I used to play for, Norwich or Peterborough.

"Whatever team it is I always have the same motivation and determination to have a good game, make a statement and do well.

“I was just enjoying the moment and most importantly I was happy for the three points for the team after a disappointing result against Fleetwood (a 2-1 away defeat the previous Saturday).

“I was just really happy because it was something I wanted and was excited for.”