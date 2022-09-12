Honest Martin opens up on City failure

Interview

Josh Martin failed to take his chance at Norwich City and his now on loan at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Martin admitted he failed to grasp his big chance at Norwich City, but is determined to bounce back after joining Barnsley on an initial season long loan.

The 21-year-old was surplus to requirements under Dean Smith, and with 12 months left on his Carrow Road contract, opted to join the Tykes last month, who have a buy option.

Martin made his City Premier League debut towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign, but dropped down the pecking order during Daniel Farke's second Championship title win, and ended up on loan at MK Dons and Doncaster.

The attacker has regrets at how it turned sour with the Canaries.

"You kind of live in your own bubble when you are at a big club and don't quite realise how things can just go until the time happens," he said. "(Did I think I had cracked it?) When I was 18, 100pc. Then, when you get that realisation, you understand 'ok, it's not easy, I need to be flying every single day.'

"You just think everything is going away from you and it's like 'what's going on?' When I look back at it now, I realise 'wow, I needed that' to understand who I am as a person and a player and to develop.

"If I could go back to that situation now, knowing what I know, things would have been different for me and I would not have acted a certain way.

"I'd have got my head down and worked as hard as I could. I think it is very important for a lot of players, when they go through that, to keep mentally strong and keep working and believe in their own ability."

Martin, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, cited his first loan experience at MK Dons as where he started to wise up.

"I learnt a lot under Liam Manning. It was tough at the time for me, but looking back, I have a lot of respect for him," he said.

"I think he dealt with my situation well and what I learned there has definitely given me the strength to be able to go on and push forward.

"Norwich just wanted me to go and play football, simple as that. They didn't say much in terms of where I was at, but just to go and play football.

"I had some friends and family and a couple of people at Norwich (who helped) and a couple who have been in football, but aren't any more. That was really helpful to me.

"A lot of it has had to come from within. I have a very close family, there's my parents and girlfriend who have helped me a lot. But other than that, you have to seek it from within and go inside yourself and ask the question 'Do you want to fight for it or not?'

"If the answer is yes, go for it."