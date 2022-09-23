‘Norwich is a massive club in England’ - Championship hotshot backs Chile pal Nunez

Interview

Marcelino Nunez has been a hit since his move to Norwich City from Chile - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Marcelino Nunez’s Chilean international team mate and Blackburn frontman Ben Brereton Diaz believes Norwich City is a great move for the midfielder.

The duo could feature together for their country later on Friday in a friendly against Morocco, played in Spain, but Brereton Diaz has been keeping close tabs on Nunez’s Championship impact since his recent move to England.

The 22-year-old is already a hit with Canaries’ supporters, notching one stunning free kick goal and one assist in nine league outings. There was also the cheeky ‘Panenka style’ penalty in a League Cup shoot out win over Birmingham City.

Brereton Diaz had a prolific Championship spell last season, notching 22 goals and has four in 15 caps for La Roja, but remained at Ewood Park despite a summer of speculation touting him with Leeds, Everton and West Ham.

The forward, who qualifies for Chile through his mother, had struck up a good relationship with Nunez even prior to his Norwich switch, with the City new boy providing an assist for his goal in a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in January.

“I’ve spoken to Marcelino a few times now since he came to England,” said the Rovers’ striker, interviewed for TNT Sports Chile. “I texted him a few times on Instagram and he is doing really well for Norwich.

"He has been playing, he has been scoring, he has been getting assists. I am really happy for him.

“Hopefully his English is getting better all the time. We play them in December, so that should be good. When Norwich have been on Sky I always watch, and he has been doing amazing.

“Norwich is a massive club in England. For him to go from Chile to there is incredible. He will be enjoying it and it will be good for him. The way he passes the ball is very good. Technically, he works really hard. He has also got a beautiful right foot. You see his free kicks in training.”

Brereton Diaz has scored four times in 10 Championship appearances already this season for Rovers, who have slipped back to seventh, five points behind the Canaries, after setting the early pace.

Rovers are scheduled to visit Carrow Road in the league on December 17.