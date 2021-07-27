Hibs role too good to turn down for ex-City chief

Video

Published: 11:50 AM July 27, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM July 27, 2021

Former Norwich City COO Ben Kensell has been appointed as the new chief executive of Hibernian. - Credit: Alan Rennie/Hibernian FC

Ben Kensell has revealed the opportunity to join Hibernian as chief executive was too good to turn down.

The former Norwich City chief operating officer left his role at Carrow Road earlier this month to explore new opportunities and that has seen him take a job with the Scottish Premiership side.

Hibs have been without a CEO for over eight months after Leanne Dempster decided to step down and have described the appointment of Kensell as 'ambitious and exciting'.

Kensell spent seven years in Norfolk working in an array of commercial roles before being handed the top job after Steve Stone's departure in 2016. The ex-Arsenal man was responsible for overseeing the increase in commercial partners and engaging with supporters during his time at the club.

He also dealt with the backlash after the controversial membership scheme launched before City's Premier League campaign in 2019/20 and the BK8 sponsorship fiaso, which led to the club severing the deal at no extra cost to the club.

The decision for him to depart Carrow Road was made before the BK8 saga, and Kensell explains why he decided to take the role at Easter Road.

“I spent seven happy and successful years at Norwich, and it was not an easy decision to leave after securing promotion again with the club in a stable and settled place post-covid.

“However, I was ready for a new challenge and as soon as I was made aware of the opportunity at Hibernian I knew it was where I wanted be. To lead this incredible club as CEO, with the phenomenal support and passionate fanbase it has, along with the ambitious plans that Ron shared with me, it was exciting from the moment we met.

“Hibernian is an historic club, with real tradition and tremendous potential for even greater success in the future. It’s our job to ensure we take it to that next level. I am incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity and will work relentlessly to ensure we can be the best we can be.

“I look forward to working with the teams at Hibernian Training Centre and Easter Road to deliver real success with everyone pulling together in the same direction," he told Hibernian's official channels.

“It’s also important to have a positive, open and collaborative relationship with the fans and I think that the future at Easter Road looks very bright. I can’t wait to hear the famous Sunshine on Leith sung by the supporters once we can get full capacities in attendance."