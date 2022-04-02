Match Report
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion
Norwich City
Match Report
BRIGHTON 0 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: PA
Norwich City rode their luck but managed to leave the Amex Stadium with a point after a goalless draw against out of form Brighton and Hove Albion.
Dean Smith's side had to withstand large spells of pressure and even saw Neal Maupay blaze a penalty over the bar to halt a six-game run of defeats in the Premier League.
City failed to threaten Robert Sanchez in the Albion goal, with Milot Rashica's second half volley representing their best opening of the game.
But City displayed plenty of heart and managed to keep the hosts at bay despite the Seagulls squandering a handful of gilt-edged opportunities.
Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and will now prepare to face relegation-threatened Burnley next Sunday.
Brighton and Hove Albion
(4-2-2-2)
SUBS:
23 Steele (GK)
8 Bissouma
12 Mwepu (on for Maupay, 78)
14 Lallana
15 Moder (on for March, 83)
17 Alzate
24 Duffy
57 Offiah
60 Sarmiento (on for Moder, 88)
Manager: Graham Potter
- Bookings: Lamptey (foul on Rashica, 69)
Norwich City
(4-1-2-1-2)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
6 Zimmermann
10 Dowell (on for McLean, 90+3)
18 Tzolis (on for Rashica, 81)
19 Sorensen
40 Tomkinson
41 Kamara
45 Springett
46 Rowe (on for Lees-Melou, 60)
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings: McLean (time wasting, 82)
- Added on time: 1 min/ mins
- Venue: The Amex Stadium
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Kevin Friend
KEY MOMENTS
19 - Brighton have enjoyed territory without threatening Krul in the City goal inside the opening 20 minutes. Norwich having some joy on the counter but lacked quality in possession
20 - First major chance of the game falls to Maupay. March's cutback picks out the Frenchman but he fails to make solid contact with the cross. Welbeck's follow-up effort is blocked
22 - Space opens up for Mac Allister after Norwich once again squander possession. His shot from range drops wide of Krul's far post
28 - Brighton are awarded a penalty after Byram clears the cross with his arm. Hooper has no hesitation to point to the spot
29 - MISS! Maupay has the chance to open the scoring from the spot but skies his shot from 12 yards. Let off for Norwich and Byram
38 - Brighton work a free-kick cleverly to the edge of the area where Mac Allister is waiting to strike. He connects well but fails to hit the target
HALF TIME – BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0-0 NORWICH CITY
49 - A long pass from McLean is collected over the top by Rashica. He shows persistence to get it under control but Veltman recovers well to block his shot
54 - Trossard dances past a handful of City defenders inside the area but Byram stands tall to block the shot
55 - From the resulting corner, March's corner is flicked goalwards by Welbeck. Veltman, unmarked outside the six yard box, connects with the ball but Krul saves well to keep the game level
56 - Maupay then has a chance to open the scoring from the next corner. The cross misses Norwich's defence but the Frenchman cannot hit the target
63 - Brighton firmly in the ascendancy but struggling to make their dominance pay. Maupay is sent in behind but Hanley recovers to prevent a shot
74 - Another corner for Brighton yields another chance. Dunk meets March's cross but can't guide his effort into the net
77 - Another chance goes begging for Brighton. Good place down the right from Trossard sees the Belgian pick out Maupay, but his sidefooted effort goes wide
79 - Norwich have a rare sighter on goal when Gilmour leads a counter. His pass picks out Pukki who skips past Dunk and crosses for Rashica. His volley is wild and flies over the bar
83 - Norwich having a spell in this fixture. Tzolis does well to flash a cross into the box and McLean's effort is deflected behind for a corner
90 - Krul beats away Mac Allister's shot from the edge of the area
FULL TIME – BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0-0 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 6; Byram 5, Hanley (C) 6, Gibson 6, Giannoulis 5; Normann 5, Gilmour 5, Lees Melou 4, McLean 5; Rashica 5, Pukki 4. SUBS: Rowe 6, Tzolis N/A, Dowell N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Brighton and Hove Albion - Norwich City)
Possession: 61% - 39%
Shots: 29 - 6
Shots on Target: 3 - 0
XG: 2.56 - 0.61
Corners: 12 - 2
Fouls: 11 - 10