'I have been blown away with him' - Dodds not surprised about McAlear interest

Inverness boss Billy Dodds is not surprised by interest from elsewhere in Norwich City loan export Reece McAlear.

The midfielder is out of contract with the Canaries this summer and, as we reported earlier this week, is attracting interest from clubs in both Scotland and England after his performances this season.

McAlear is focused on the task ahead with Inverness as they continued their push to consolidate their in the play-offs against Ayr earlier this afternoon.

It remains possible that the 20-year-old could sign improved terms at Carrow Road, with the door not closed on a new deal in Norfolk.

Interest from the Scottish Premiership and League One and Two in England hasn't come as a surprise to McAlear's current boss Dodds, who has praised his performances for Inverness this season.

“The boys let me know in training (about the speculation) and were giving Reece a bit of stick," Dodds told the Post and Journal.

“It doesn’t surprise me, because he is a good player and he has been a revelation since he came into the team.

“That’s why I said I can’t believe he is not in the Scotland under-21 squad. I stand by it.

“This is a boy who has been playing first-team football and really grasped the opportunity. He should walk into that under-21s team.

“He’s been scoring goals and putting in consistent performances. I have been blown away by him – he is a really good player. Hopefully, he will continue until the end of the season and perhaps even beyond.”

McAlear made his senior debut for Norwich during last season's 1-1 draw with Coventry City before joining the Scottish Championship club on loan last summer.

In a weekend jam-packed with great goals, this strike from @Mcalear42 is right up there with the best of them! 🚀#cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/fIkitpPYoL — SPFL (@spfl) March 28, 2022

In 23 appearances prior to Saturday's game with Ayr, McAlear has scored on three occasions, registering four assists. But the consistency of his performances are what have impressed his loan boss.

Dodds refused to be drawn over whether Inverness would be adding their name to the list of suitors for the Norwich midfielder, stating only that they would be respectful to his parent club.

“We have to realise he is a Norwich player and we will deal with that when the time comes.”

