Gilmour and Williams to remain at City beyond January

Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams are set to remain at Norwich City for the remainder of the season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams will see out their season-long loans at Norwich City.

Reports in recent months have suggested Chelsea were considering recalling the Scottish international due to a lack of game time under former City head coach Daniel Farke.

Dean Smith's arrival at Carrow Road has resulted in an increased amount of football for Gilmour, who has now played enough games to activate a clause that will see him remain in Norfolk for the rest of the season, as reported by the Athletic earlier this month.

That makes a return to Chelsea or a move elsewhere unlikely, with Gilmour thought to be enjoying life under Smith and his newfound role in City's set-up.

Smith has praised both young players for their application and efforts since he joined the club last month, describing them as feeling like 'permanent members' of the squad.

Chelsea loan manager Carlo Cudicini confirmed that Gilmour will remain with City. Speaking about the Scottish midfielder and Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher, he told the Metro:

"What’s important for Conor is to finish the season where he is; that’s why we’ve not put anything in place to recall him next month – it’s the same with Billy Gilmour," he added.

"I’ve said this many times in the past, but a loan isn’t necessarily only successful if you’re playing every single minute.

"Sometimes, especially at that age, you learn just as much when you’re not in the team."

Norwich do have one remaining foreign loan spot to play with in January, but utilising it would come down to a sale of a major asset.

Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann are both set to remain with City beyond the winter window, with the Norwegian midfielder being one of the standouts of the campaign so far.

City have permanent options on the Kabak and Normann deals, but that would hinge on Smith's side remaining in the Premier League.

Jordan Hugill has endured a testing loan spell with West Brom so far this season. - Credit: PA

Despite speculation about Jordan Hugill's future at West Brom, it is understood the Championship side are unable to send the striker back to the Canaries in the January window due to a clause in that deal.

Hugill has come in for criticism at the Hawthorns for his performances and a lack of goals, but looks set to remain with Valerien Ismael's side until the end of the season.

Norwich currently have 18 professionals away on loan and have no plans, at this stage, for any of them to return to the club in January.

