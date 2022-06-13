Chelsea extend ex-City loanee Gilmour's contract

News

Billy Gilmour has seen his contract extended at Chelsea. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chelsea have activated an option to extend former Norwich City loanee Billy Gilmour's contract by another two years.

The midfielder spent the season on loan at Carrow Road and will return to Stamford Bridge hoping to form part of Thomas Tuchel's first-team squad.

Chelsea Football Club has exercised an option to extend @billygilmourrr's contract until 2024! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 13, 2022

Gilmour, who turned 21 on Saturday, has prolonged his stay at Chelsea until at least 2024.

He arrived at City last summer as part of the Canaries' recruitment drive ahead of a Premier League campaign but his performances drew criticism from supporters during his time in Norfolk.

The Scottish international made 24 appearances for Norwich, with 20 of those arriving after Dean Smith was appointed as head coach in November.

Gilmour has been linked with a move to Everton given his links to ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, but he is understood to be rated highly by Thomas Tuchel who will be keen to take a look at him in pre-season.

Speaking earlier this season, Smith praised his application during a loan spell that both parties would say didn't go according to plan.

“We've got two loan lads, in terms of Premier League loans, in Billy and Brandon and their attitude and application has been fantastic,” said the City chief. “They both know expectation is something they have to carry given the clubs they both play for."