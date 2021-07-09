Gilmour right to make City loan move, says ex-coach

Interview

Published: 5:00 PM July 9, 2021

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour was right to join Norwich City on loan, according to ex-Rangers coach Ricky Waddell. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Billy Gilmour was right to move on loan to Norwich City to progress his development, according to the Chelsea man's ex-coach who played a significant role in his football upbringing.

The 20-year-old finalised his temporary move to Norfolk last week after impressing for Scotland in the European Championships.

That prompted former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness to suggest that Gilmour should learn from Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden and remain with his parent club to train alongside world-class players rather than joining a so-called 'lesser' team.

Ricky Waddell was Gilmour's coach at Rangers and oversaw his development at U16 level. The midfielder was always a step ahead of his team mates and competitors at a young age but always displayed maturity.

Waddell has also worked with Liverpool captain Andy Robertson at Queens Park and is now head coach at Caledonian Braves, who play in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

Gilmour's talent has been lauded by some of football's most familiar faces including Patrick Vieira, Roy Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson, but Waddell believes it is his character that will help him excel to the top level.

Thomas Tuchel is also thought to rate Gilmour highly and has utilised his close relationship with City boss Daniel Farke to help develop the young midfielder. He played only five matches for Chelsea last season but looks set to be a regular at Carrow Road.

City have a track record in developing both young and loan talent, with Spurs' Oliver Skipp reaping the rewards of a highly productive spell with the Canaries last season.

With the majority of football Gilmour has played arriving at Chelsea, the Scottish international will become more rounded to the different skill sets required to succeed in a Norwich team that may experience less of the ball next season, says Waddell.

"Chelsea obviously rate him very highly and it’s been thought through," Gilmour's former youth coach said. "Norwich play a style of football that’s very conducive to Billy and it’s going to demand him getting on the ball all the time.

Billy Gilmour was urged to remain at Stamford Bridge by Graeme Souness. - Credit: PA

“The fact that he might be put in a situation where Norwich might be up against it in some games whereas with Chelsea, nine times out of ten, you’re probably dominating possession of the football so it will give him different aspects, maybe similar to playing with Scotland.

“For his own development as a professional footballer at the top level, I think it’s a great move and I’m really excited to see him and see how he gets on.

"I’ve got no doubt that if he keeps injury free, that he will kick on and add to the Norwich City team. He will help it progress for sure.”