'He stood out a mile' - Ex-City coach on Gilmour

Interview

Billy Gilmour may have failed to win over the doubters at Norwich City but former Canaries’ youth coach Graeme Murty insists the Chelsea loanee is top class.

Murty spent two years in City’s academy set up, and led the Canaries to an FA Youth Cup quarter-final in 2015, before moving on to a development role at Rangers.

That is where he first encountered Gilmour, who was a stand out youngster at Ibrox before Chelsea came calling.

Gilmour was part of the Blues’ Champions League winning squad 12 months, and earned headlines in Scotland’s Euro2020 draw against England, before sealing a season long loan move to Carrow Road.

But the 20-year-old midfielder has found the going much tougher at the wrong end of the Premier League, and was heavily criticised by sections of the travelling Norwich support at Crystal Palace over the festive period.

“Billy Gilmour was a total pleasure to work with,” said Murty, who went on to manage Rangers before he was eventually replaced by Steven Gerrard. “He came into my under-20 group when he was 15. You have to be very careful taking younger players and putting them in a higher age group, where there will be more mature athletes in there, but Billy was at such a level that he required it.

"He stood out a mile; the way he trains and the way he plays. He totally stood out. He would have stood out in any setting.

“Chelsea then came and offered him a contract and he chose to go. Chelsea has a phenomenal development academy with incredible resources. And you have to say, when you look at what Billy has done since he left, that he has really progressed since making that decision.”

Murty returned to a role in Rangers’ academy, after his spell in the hotseat, but cut his ties with the Glasgow club last November.

“I’ve had a couple of offers and I’ve turned down one manager’s job so far,” he said, interviewed by the Times. “I’ve had a significant number of interviews — some opportunities passed me by — so I’m just looking for my next thing. I want to get back on the grass. I want to get back into the football world.

"I think I’ve grown a lot as a person after these five years at Rangers, the opportunities and experiences I’ve had, and I want to take all of that and put it to good use again. I try to be very, very good at whatever I do.”



