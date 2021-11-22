Gilmour urged to stick with Norwich City loan

Video

Billy Gilmour is firmly back in the plans after Dean Smith's arrival at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour should stick with Norwich City despite speculation surrounding a potential return to parent club Chelsea.

That's according to former Blues winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, who believes Dean Smith's arrival will result in an increased amount of playing time for the Scottish international.

Gilmour made his first appearance in over seven weeks and received a standing ovation for his performance as City came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Smith's appointment has coincided with a return to the starting XI for Gilmour, with Chelsea understood to be seriously considering activating their January recall option after he was consistently left on the bench under Daniel Farke.

His return to the starting line-up under Smith may see Chelsea reconsider pulling the plug on his temporary stint at Carrow Road, with the new City boss keen to make Gilmour a key part of his plans this season.

There has been plenty of hype surrounding Gilmour since a sparkling European Championship's performance for Scotland against England.

Norwich beat off several Premier League clubs, including their next opponents Wolves, to secure a season-long loan for the highly-rated 20-year-old in a deal that will become more favourable the more Gilmour steps foot on the pitch for the Canaries.

Many have urged Gilmour to return to Stamford Bridge and seek another loan opportunity elsewhere following his frustrations at Norwich, but Wright-Phillips believes he should now persevere with the loan after Smith's arrival in Norfolk.

When asked about the futures of Gilmour and Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher, Wright-Phillips said:

"If I was either of those two players, especially playing the way that they are both playing. I think the best bet for them personally is to stay where they are," he told Metro.co.uk.

"Especially Conor, he’s loved at Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira plays him all the time, he’s doing really really well. He’s getting assists and goals.

Shaun Wright-Phillips has urged Billy Gilmour to remain at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

"Billy (hasn't been playing much but) since the sacking of the manager and Dean Smith’s gone in (he has a chance to impress). Billy is playing outstandingly well for Scotland and he played magnificently for Norwich on Saturday.

"The way he plays for Scotland, he’ll fit into a lot of Premier League teams’ starting XI’s every game and possibly some teams’ first name on the team sheet.

"For me, while they’re playing so well and gaining all this Premier League experience and learning I think they should just stay there and get on with it."

NCFC extra: Chris Goreham's exclusive Norwich City column