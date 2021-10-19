Connor Southwell: Billy Gilmour still has a role to play at Norwich City

Opinion

Published: 6:30 AM October 19, 2021

Billy Gilmour remains a key part of Norwich City's plan despite external frustrations about a lack of game time.

The 20-year-old's frustration was palpable when Lukas Rupp was called back from his warm-up to replace Mathias Normann in the closing stages of Saturday's goalless draw against Brighton.

That arrived 24 hours after Daniel Farke defended his use of the Scottish midfielder so far and set straight a few myths that had been uttered about Gilmour's perceived lack of playing time since arriving at Carrow Road in the summer.

Reports over the weekend suggested Chelsea were ready to activate a recall clause in January following Farke's comments in his pre-match press conference but that is not understood to be the case at this stage.

Understandably, if this situation was to prolong into the new year and beyond, then the Blues would be open to a conversation. That would be an inevitability given one of their hottest young talents was occupying the bench at a Premier League struggler when he could be training alongside some of the best players in the world.

Right now, for all of his frustrations, this is viewed by those around him as a worthwhile learning experience.

For someone whose career has been on an upward trajectory through most of his teenage years, a roadblock was inevitable and a first loan was always going to come with tough moments.

In many ways, Chelsea welcome that. Adversity often sorts those who will go on and have elite careers from those who fall just short.

It is not up to City's boss to discover a place in his starting XI for the Chelsea loanee but it is down to the Scotland international to force his way in.

Technical ability needs to be combined with tactical discipline and grit. Gilmour has the tools to discover them - this is a learning curve. Chelsea strategists will be watching over the few months with particular interest.

Farke describes Gilmour as a 'baller', City's boss knows the opportunities he provides and the quality he possesses.

Right now, the mission for Norwich is one of defensive focus. After being battered and bruised in the opening six rounds, they are now learning how to defend and engage in sluggish combat.

More than that, Norwich are building a structure. That will provide the framework for more technical and offensive players to come into the side.

Farke is a coach who has showcased his willingness to award minutes to offensive, exciting players. But this is a stage of development this team needs to go through in order to be competitive at this level.

An evolution that sees Norwich move to a 3-4-3 may be something that offers them with some attacking thrust to accompany their newfound defensive structure.

Daniel Farke will be hoping to add more creativity into his side in the weeks to come.

City effectively operated with number tens in wide areas last season and that saw both Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia enjoy greater productivity. If the Canaries could combine that element of the success in the Championship with this structure, it may see Norwich enjoy a greater balance.

Normann has proven he has both the quality to protect but also the imagination to create chances and get his team on the front foot. If Farke could incorporate Gilmour's passing into that set-up, City may have a productive and efficient side at this level.

The synergy being created by the current back five will only improve as the week's go on and thereafter City may be able to experiment in hope of adding the goals that will be required for them to survive.

Christos Tzolis and Milot Rashica arrived in Norfolk hopeful they would be a large part of the picture this season, changing to a 3-4-3 would provide slots for their inclusion and add an injection of creativity into their side.

Chelsea may come too soon given the realities of that fixture - but games against Leeds and Brentford may offer the opportunities for alterations.

Farke now has a system to revert to should City need to go back to being competitive or should they need to see out a game.

His outlook on how football should be played hasn't altered overnight nor has an epiphany occurred. This is just realism based on where Norwich found themselves after six matches of this campaign.

Confidence doesn't get repaired by conceding goals or losing matches but by winning points and being competitive.

Look at Brighton as an example, they are in their third iteration under Graham Potter and are still building upon foundations that Chris Hughton helped to construct. Norwich need to go through the same process, then they have the ability to not just carry exciting talent like Gilmour, but also allow them to flourish.

How do Norwich City get Todd Cantwell into their side? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Those foundations will create a more cohesive Norwich team. Then Farke can add the elements required to allow City to pack a punch at the top end of the pitch.

This current set-up is not the end game for Farke but it speaks of where Norwich find themselves. After a 3-1 defeat to Watford, they have drawn against Burnley and Brighton. That is progress. The truth is that they will need to make more if survival is to become a genuine possibility.

If it is, then Gilmour, Rashica, Tzolis and Cantwell will all become integral members of their plan.

