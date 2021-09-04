Gilmour stars as Scotland record important win over Moldova

Video

Published: 9:42 PM September 4, 2021

Billy Gilmour delivered another impressive performance for Scotland as they recorded a pivotal victory over Moldova on Saturday.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder was arguably their best player as he kept them ticking over in possession and should have got on the scoresheet himself in the second half.

Gilmour was playing alongside Aston Villa's John McGinn in the centre of midfield and was the more defensively focused of the two. The Scot has struggled to grasp the defensive midfield role for Norwich City so far, albeit against extremely tough opposition.

Daniel Farke believes the 20-year-old will come good for the Canaries this season and this performance was another insight into his quality. He was eventually replaced by colleague Kenny McLean in the second half.

Grant Hanley was part of a back three that kept a clean sheet to help Scotland record an important three points in their quest for a playoff spot. The victory has moved them up to third in the group, just two points behind Israel.

Lyndon Dykes' strike inside the opening 14 minutes proved to be the difference as Steve Clarke's men won in front of a full Hampden Park.

Tim Krul was named on the bench for the Netherlands' World Cup qualifier over Montenegro in Eindhoven as they recorded their first victory since Louis van Gaal returned as manager of the national team.

Justin Bijlow, a 23-year-old goalkeeper currently on the books at Feyernoord, was preferred to City's shot-stopper in between the sticks.

Krul does share a positive relationship with van Gaal after being substituted in for a penalty shootout at the World Cup 2014 quarter-final against Costa Rica. The keeper openly admitted that being left on the bench for the recent Euros left him 'completely blindsided'.

He will be hoping that a positive season with Norwich can push him into van Gaal's thoughts for a starting spot.

Tim Krul will be hoping a positive season with Norwich City can force him back into the Netherlands starting XI. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ozan Kabak was an unused substitute for Turkey as they beat Gibraltar 3-0 to return to the summit of their qualification group.

The defender joined Norwich on loan from Schalke last week and missed Turkey's opening game of the international break against Montenegro due to the Premier League rules around red list countries.

He will be available for their fixture against the Netherlands on Tuesday before joining up with his new colleagues prior to their trip to Arsenal next weekend.

