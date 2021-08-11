'We are back and we are hoping to stay' - Gilmour's bullish City message

Interview

Published: 10:04 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM August 11, 2021

Billy Gilmour believes Norwich City have what it takes to survive in the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour can't wait to hear a full Carrow Road roar on Saturday and is hoping to use his quality to help the Canaries remain in the Premier League.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder has featured in a deeper midfield role during the Canaries' preparations for the upcoming top-flight campaign, impressing in several friendly matches.

Gilmour is one of several new additions to City's squad following their Championship title win and has arrived in Norfolk surrounded in praise after a stunning performance in Scotland's goalless draw with England at Wembley in Euro 2020 earlier this summer.

Norwich fought off several other clubs to secure a season-long loan move for the 20-year-old, who is relishing the prospect of being involved for their opening fixture of the season against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Carrow Road.

It will be the first match in front of a full capacity crowd in NR1 in over 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. That is a prospect the Scottish midfielder is relishing.

"What a way to start a Premier League season," Gilmour said with a smile. "I think just to be back in the Premier League playing against these clubs like Liverpool will be amazing.

"You can really see there is a buzz about the place, everyone is excited for the season to start. We have got a tough opener but we are all looking forward to it. Norwich is a team that should be in the Premier League. We are back and we are hoping to stay."

Gilmour elected to join Norwich after several conversations with his Scotland colleagues Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean and a detailed chat with Farke about where he would fit into their current system.

At Chelsea, Gilmour impressed but found it tough to dislodge the plethora of talented midfield options on a regular basis.

He is hoping a year with Norwich will have a similar impact as it did on Oliver Skipp's career and will progress his development to a level where he is under consideration as a starting option under Thomas Tuchel.

"I had some options but for me Norwich was first choice. I came here, spoke to the boss, and everything he said sounded really good, the way he wants to play, the way he sees me fitting in. That was what made my choice easier to come to Norwich," Gilmour told Sky Sports.

Billy Gilmour of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at St. James's Park, Newcastle Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/08/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Norwich play football that suits my style, playing out from the back and wanting to keep the ball. For me, this was the perfect opportunity. This is my kind of style of play where I want to play out, get on the ball and make things happen.

"I think the most times that I would play for Chelsea was two games in a row. I had to come out and get more experience of first-team football. I need regular football to develop. If I am playing week in and week out I will become stronger, sharper, I will become more aware.

"They are in contact, they will watch games and send me highlights, look at what I can do better. That (returning to Chelsea) is the aim. Have a really good season here with Norwich, go back to Chelsea and see what happens."