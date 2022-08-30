Smith's challenge to City squad ahead of Birmingham trip

News

Dean Smith wants his Norwich City squad to prove they can stand up to the gruelling Championship schedule. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith is challenging his Norwich City side to take the gruelling Championship schedule in their stride as they head to Birmingham City tonight.

The Canaries have recorded three consecutive victories and travel to the Midlands searching for back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since March 2021.

This fixture marks Norwich's eighth game in 29 days, averaging one every three days this month.

Owing to the winter World Cup that pauses the season for a month between November and December, Championship fixtures have been condensed into a tighter period.

That has made an already relentless division feel even more physically testing and Smith is expecting to shuffle his pack in the weeks ahead.

"It probably does (mean some rotation) and most Championship sides are going to be the same. It's important we use it right.

If we feel that some lads are looking leggy then we will sit down with the performance team and check out the numbers.

"It's enjoyable because I actually love the games. I'm one of those managers who does enjoy that side," he said.

"I really like the training and getting the lads prepared for the matches but the matches are the things I really enjoy and am passionate about."

The balance that Smith has to strike is about maintaining momentum whilst preserving players' individual fitness.

After describing the side he inherited as possessing a 'losing culture', he has uncovered a formula that is having success at this level; the current schedule will challenge Norwich's newfound form.

With various welcome selection headaches and a deep squad to manage, Smith's job must be testing, but for the right reasons.

Once again, he has plenty of selection posers after an inspired triple change helped tip the game in their favour against Sunderland at the weekend.

For all the conversations that have been had around Norwich's level of depth in the striking positions, the impressive cameos of Aaron Ramsey and Todd Cantwell displayed that the quality is widespread throughout the team, with Smith stressing there is even more to come.

"We have Gabby Sara getting up to speed as well. He has been chomping at the bit to make his full debut in the Championship.

"We have a number of players who are pushing each other and it's healthy for the squad, it makes it really competitive," Smith said.

"Winning can become a habit but consistency of performances is more important to me. If you have that then you're more likely to keep winning. That's the thing that we keep talking about."

Norwich have uncovered a formula that has brought victories, with Saturday's arriving despite a performance that Smith felt was underpar in certain areas.

That should act as a warning signal to the Canaries' competitors in the division - good sides win matches despite not being at their best.

Smith and defender Andrew Omobamidele, who faced the media post-match, took pride in their dogged performance. The aim is now to dominate games whilst on the road.

Unlike two seasons ago, Norwich are walking into venues with partisan crowds. Smith will be the pantomime villain tonight, but with unrest from supporters at how Birmingham is being run from their fans, the aim will be to pile on the misery in the Midlands.

Both teams got a dress rehearsal earlier this month in a Carabao Cup tie that saw John Eustace's men come from 2-0 down to force a penalty shootout at Carrow Road, now remembered for Marcelino Nunez' audacious Panenka.

Can City extract anything from that game? Smith doesn't believe so.

"They were both changed teams," he said. "Both teams have stuck to a similar system and a style of play since we played them.

Dean Smith is happy to be cast in the role of pantomime villain as Norwich City face Birmingham tonight. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It gives us an idea of what to expect. I watched them against Huddersfield when they had the 2-1 win and they came out of the traps really quickly and took a two goal lead.

"We have to make sure we are ready for that and prepared for it. Sunderland came at us and got on top in the early part of the game. We have got to make sure we go and control the ball to stop that happening."

City's boss, who managed and supports the Blues' rivals Aston Villa, is expecting a hostile reception upon his return to his birth city.

"Yeah, I always get a friendly welcome there," Smith joked.

Smith has recorded six wins over Birmingham in his career. He has only recorded wins against Nottingham Forest and Preston.

The hope is that he can leave St Andrew's tonight with three points, his positive record intact and bragging rights over his team's local rivals.