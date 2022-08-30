Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates of Birmingham v Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:25 PM August 30, 2022
NCFC

Norwich City face Birmingham at St Andrew's tonight. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City's relentless Championship start continues tonight with a trip to Birmingham - and our Canaries correspondents will be at St Andrew's to bring you all the updates, analysis and reaction.

Dean Smith's men are hoping to continue their positive form in recent weeks with another victory on the road against the Blues, who sit 21st in the table heading into this contest.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Norwich recorded a 1-0 victory against managerless Sunderland on Saturday courtesy of a Josh Sargent strike and are hoping to record back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since March 2021 tonight. 

That would particularly sweet for Smith - who supports and formerly managed Birmingham's rivals Aston Villa.

City travel to the Midlands without teenage midfielder Liam Gibbs who has suffered an ankle injury, whilst Isaac Hayden (knee), Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle), Sam McCallum (metatarsal) and Jacob Sorensen (stress fracture) remain absent. 

Birmingham have made a slow start to the league campaign and were beaten 2-0 by Paul Warne's Rotherham United on Saturday. They have recorded just one victory so far this season against Huddersfield. 

The teams did meet in the first round of the League Cup earlier this month, with Norwich recording a penalty shootout win after being pegged back from a two-goal lead.

Most Read

  1. 1 City facing 'unique' challenge in left back pursuit
  2. 2 Hayden steps up recovery in search of Canaries bow
  3. 3 Ex-City midfielder set for Premier League caretaker role
  1. 4 Cardiff yet to be offered Hugill - Morison
  2. 5 PRESSER: Birmingham v Norwich City; Gibbs injury update
  3. 6 Lee Payne: An in-depth look into City's season... possibly
  4. 7 Smith's challenge to City squad ahead of Birmingham trip
  5. 8 Smith takeaways: City boss on relentless schedule, Gibbs injury and Rashica
  6. 9 'He's an important player' - Smith backs Rashica to bounce back at City
  7. 10 City assistant sporting director Adams on transfer business

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Don't Miss

Kieran Dowell endured a frustrating afternoon in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland

Interview

'I want them to be annoyed' - Smith on tough calls

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City beat Actonians at The Nest

Women's Football

Russell's strike makes it two from two for Norwich City Ladies

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith hailed Norwich City's resilience after a 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland - marred by Liam Gibbs' injury

Match reaction

Smith takeaways: City boss on Wearside win, Gibbs injury, Rashica absence

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Ladies FC v Actonians Ladies FC. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Women's Football

City ladies show the art of digging deep for points

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon