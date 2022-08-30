Follow live updates of Birmingham v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City's relentless Championship start continues tonight with a trip to Birmingham - and our Canaries correspondents will be at St Andrew's to bring you all the updates, analysis and reaction.

Dean Smith's men are hoping to continue their positive form in recent weeks with another victory on the road against the Blues, who sit 21st in the table heading into this contest.

Norwich recorded a 1-0 victory against managerless Sunderland on Saturday courtesy of a Josh Sargent strike and are hoping to record back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since March 2021 tonight.

That would particularly sweet for Smith - who supports and formerly managed Birmingham's rivals Aston Villa.

City travel to the Midlands without teenage midfielder Liam Gibbs who has suffered an ankle injury, whilst Isaac Hayden (knee), Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle), Sam McCallum (metatarsal) and Jacob Sorensen (stress fracture) remain absent.

Birmingham have made a slow start to the league campaign and were beaten 2-0 by Paul Warne's Rotherham United on Saturday. They have recorded just one victory so far this season against Huddersfield.

The teams did meet in the first round of the League Cup earlier this month, with Norwich recording a penalty shootout win after being pegged back from a two-goal lead.

