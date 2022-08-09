Follow live updates of Norwich City v Birmingham

Match Coverage

Norwich City welcome Birmingham to Carrow Road tonight in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City will turn their attention away from their Championship start and onto the Carabao Cup this evening as they welcome Birmingham to Carrow Road.

Dean Smith will be granted the opportunity to rotate his squad and assess other options ahead of the Canaries' return to league action on Saturday against Hull.

Norwich are expected to hand full debuts to Gabriel Sara and Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey, who is awaiting clearance from the FA to play this evening.

The game is also likely to offer a chance for those on the fringes of the squad to make their case for a starting berth, including Onel Hernandez and Jordan Hugill.

Birmingham, who have made a positive start to this season by picking up four points in two matches, are expected to rotate their squad as well. John Eustace will be prioritising the league amid the financial challenges he is facing at St Andrew's.

The teams last faced each other in this competition in 2005, with the Blues running out 2-1 victors courtesy of goals from Jermaine Pennant and Jiri Jarosik.

Should the tie be drawn after 90 minutes, the game will go straight to penalties without extra time.

The draw for the second round takes place on Wednesday.





