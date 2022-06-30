Norwich City transfer rumours: Placheta poised for Championship loan move

News

Przemyslaw Placheta is set complete a loan move to Birmingham City next week, according to reports in Poland.

The winger, 24, has been linked with a temporary move to St Andrew's for the last couple of weeks but looks set to complete his Carrow Road exit upon the conclusion of his summer break.

Polish outlet Meczyki are reporting that Placheta will likely sign for Birmingham on a season-long loan agreement with no option for a permanent deal.

AEK Athens have also been linked with a move for Placheta, who made just 12 appearances for the Canaries in the Premier League last season.

The report suggests Placheta would prefer to remain in England - although a deal to take him to Birmingham is yet to be rubber-stamped.

Norwich are on the search for extra creativity alongside a dynamic central midfielder but aren't expected to make wholesale changes to their already bloated squad in this window.

In total, the Canaries have over 30 players on their books, with talks over a possible exit for Christos Tzolis with Club Brugge and other European outfits ongoing.

Norwich are determined to retain Teemu Pukki's services despite his agent's public comments this week about his desire to play at the highest level. It is thought he would only consider a move to the Premier League or La Liga.

Placheta is part of the cohort of City players currently enjoying an extended break after participating in Nations League matches in June.

Przemyslaw Placheta made just 12 appearances for Norwich City last season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It is understood that Dean Smith is a fan of the Polish international, but with Norwich well-stocked in those areas, it could be that Placheta departs in search of more game time.

Fellow winger Onel Hernandez spent the second half of last season on loan with Birmingham, becoming a real fans favourite in the process. Smith is thought to be keen to assess the Cuban before making a judgement on his future at Carrow Road.

Norwich begin their pre-season preparations with a trip to Dereham Town on Friday evening.