'No, he won't do it again' - Smith on Nunez's cheeky League Cup pen

Match reaction

Jacob Sorensen takes the acclaim from Jordan Hugill after his sensational strike in Norwich City's League Cup penalty shoot out win over Birmingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith was confident Norwich City would prevail in a League Cup penalty shoot out win over Birmingham City.

Only Kenny McLean missed from the spot at Carrow Road, after the Championship sides finished 2-2 in 90 minutes.

Angus Gunn pulled off two stops before Josh Sargent sealed the club's place in the second round.

Liam Gibbs, Danel Sinani and Marcelino Nunez’s cheeky ‘Panenka-style’ chip completed the set.

“We were having a debate on the side, because he took the Panenka in training and I was saying, ‘No he won’t do it again.’ Little do I know,” joked Smith. “I am not going to stop any South American flair, that is for sure.

“I was confident because I saw the lads take them on Monday. Gunny made a couple of good saves.

"Kenny will probably get a bit of ribbing from the lads but he wanted to take the first one and the ones who took them on Monday were going to commit.

"Young Gibbo, on his debut, and I am not a lover of people taking a couple of step ups, but I have seen him enough times and he has great ability.”

Smith admitted City made hard work of their first round tie, after Sinani and Jacob Sorensen put them 2-0 up at the break.

“Delighted with the performance but disappointed with the manner we let them back in the game because we were really comfortable,” he said. “A really good first half, played on the front foot and created chances.

"We took arguably our toughest chance with Lungi (Jacob Sorensen’s) goal and deserved to be 2-0 up at half-time.

“I thought we lost a bit of rhythm that was maybe down to the substitutions but we made a mistake and were punished.

“We back track rather than engage and give them a sniff that they shouldn’t have had. Then Onel (Hernandez) who I thought had a good game, gave away a soft free kick they could put into a dangerous area with the big guns and from that a corner and they were fortunate in it got a deflection off JT (Jonathan Tomkinson).

“But the mentality of the lads was to keep pushing, keep looking for a winner and we deservedly went through.

“We made 10 changes and I said to the players beforehand that can be deemed one of two ways. Either that this competition is not that important to us or there is an opportunity for a lot of players to stake their claim and I thought a few of the lads did that.”