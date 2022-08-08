Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v Birmingham City - Dimi out for eight weeks

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:45 AM August 8, 2022
Updated: 9:24 AM August 8, 2022
Dean Smith looks to plot Norwich City's first win of the new season at home to Birmingham City in the League Cup

Dean Smith looks to plot Norwich City's first win of the new season at home to Birmingham City in the League Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s League Cup first round home tie against Birmingham City - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The City chief confirmed Dimi Giannoulis is expected to be out for a minimum of eight weeks with the ankle ligament damage sustained in Saturday's 1-1 Championship home draw against Wigan.

Giannoulis is now set for further scans to assess whether surgery is required.

Max Aarons is available for the Blues' visit, after he suffered a gashed shin at the weekend in a challenge that led Smith to lament the 'ludicrous' decision not to award the home side a late penalty.

Smith confirmed Gabriel Sara will make his full debut against Birmingham following his summer move from Sao Paulo. Kieran Dowell is also in the mix after not featuring in the opening two league games following summer hernia surgery.

Adam Idah had some fluid taken out of his knee last week and will be a late fitness call for Tuesday.

Grant Hanley is available after his suspension.

Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey is eligible to play in the cup, confirmed Smith, but the Canaries are still processing paperwork around his season long long move.

Smith plans to make a number of changes for a League Cup first round date with a Blues' outfit that has picked up four points from their opening two Championship games.

City loanee Przemyslaw Placheta scored the winner at the weekend in a 2-1 home victory over Huddersfield but the Pole is ineligible to face his parent club. 

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ throughout the day to the Blues' Tuesday night cup visit. 


