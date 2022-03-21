Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WATCH: City's U23s in action versus Birmingham

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:48 PM March 21, 2022
Jonathan Tomkinson celebrates heading Norwich U23s 4-1 up against Villa at Carrow Road

Norwich City's U23s travel to St Andrews tonight to face Birmingham City. - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City's U23s are in action this evening and you can watch the game live via live stream. 

Alan Neilson's high-flying City side travel to St Andrews this evening to face Birmingham as they continue their bid to finish inside the Premier League 2 Divison 2 play-offs. 

The young Canaries sit second in the table behind runaway leaders Fulham and need a victory to move four points ahead of Wolves in third, although they have a game in hand on the young Canaries. 

With the majority of Dean Smith's first-team squad either away on international break or enjoying a few days break, there is no first-team involvement. This is a chance to watch some of the stars of tomorrow in action. 

City's last game earlier this month saw them record an impressive 2-1 victory over the league leaders with winger Tony Springett netting a brace. 

Norwich City: McCracken; Giurgi, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Shipley; Khumbeni, Gibbs, Earley; Kamara, Springett; Matos. Subs: Rose (GK), Aboh, Duffy, Coker. 

- You can watch the game via the live video above

