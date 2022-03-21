WATCH: City's U23s in action versus Birmingham

Live

Norwich City's U23s are in action this evening and you can watch the game live via live stream.

Alan Neilson's high-flying City side travel to St Andrews this evening to face Birmingham as they continue their bid to finish inside the Premier League 2 Divison 2 play-offs.

The young Canaries sit second in the table behind runaway leaders Fulham and need a victory to move four points ahead of Wolves in third, although they have a game in hand on the young Canaries.

With the majority of Dean Smith's first-team squad either away on international break or enjoying a few days break, there is no first-team involvement. This is a chance to watch some of the stars of tomorrow in action.

City's last game earlier this month saw them record an impressive 2-1 victory over the league leaders with winger Tony Springett netting a brace.

Norwich City: McCracken; Giurgi, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Shipley; Khumbeni, Gibbs, Earley; Kamara, Springett; Matos. Subs: Rose (GK), Aboh, Duffy, Coker.

