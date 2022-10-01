Follow live updates of Blackpool v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City travel to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in the Championship. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City are hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to eight matches as they travel to Blackpool this afternoon.

Dean Smith's men sit second in the Championship, three points behind early pacesetters Sheffield United, and are seven matches unbeaten.

A draw against Steve Bruce's West Brom prior to the international period cemented a successful block of games in terms of points for City but there is still some concern over the quality of their performances.

The Canaries are likely to be boosted by the return of Liam Gibbs, who rejoined training earlier this week. On loan midfielder Isaac Hayden will be out for another ten days after an effusion on his knee pushed back his recovery.

Smith was hopeful that both central defenders Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele would be fit enough to start in the north west despite both withdrawing from international duty due to injuries.

Blackpool bounce into this game on the back of successive defeats and having won once at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

