Pool boss rues City's 'Premier League' quality

Match reaction

Norwich City’s top flight quality was the difference for Blackpool boss Michael Appleton, after the Tangerines’ 1-0 Championship defeat.

Teemu Pukki cashed in on an error from Dom Thompson to subdue a ferocious early onslaught from the Seasiders.

Blackpool also pounded away in the final quarter at a rain-lashed Bloomfield Road but were unable to find a breakthrough.

“In the second-half, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from them,” said Appleton. “Other than putting the ball in the back of the net, which is the most difficult thing to do, they pretty much did everything I asked of them. Even the players off the bench, everyone played their part.

“They never really looked a threat (in the second-half) or I didn’t really feel like they were going to score. I know they had a couple of opportunities on the break but I felt quite comfortable.

“You’re not going to dominate Norwich for 90 minutes, it’s just not going to happen. They’ve got too many good players. For us to probably have the best part of 70 minutes was pleasing.

“The lads put their bodies on the line, Chris (Maxwell) had to make a couple of saves but when you’re playing Norwich and all the sides at the top of the table, you’re going to have to do that.

“It’s very frustrating. Clearly the way we started the game in the first 15 to 20 minutes was fantastic. We really put them on the back foot.

“We got in many opportunities where we were three versus three or four versus three before it fizzled out, but we had some big moments.

“The goal was a big blow, you could tell that. It gave them a boost and for 20 minutes you could see what they were capable of as a former Premier League team with the quality they’ve got.

“The players did well to dig in and once we got them in for half-time it was a chance for us to settle them down. It gave us an opportunity to have a right go at them in the second-half.”