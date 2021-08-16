Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm Bournemouth cup details

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:58 PM August 16, 2021   
Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez is preparing for Gold Cup qualification action with Cuba

Norwich City will welcome Bournemouth to Carrow Road in the Carabao Cup second round. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed the details of their upcoming Carabao Cup clash against Championship Bournemouth.

The Canaries welcome Scott Parker's men to Carrow Road on Tuesday, August 24, with kick-off at 7pm. 

Tickets for the fixture go sale on Tuesday, August 17 and season ticket holders seats will be held until the following Monday. 

The second round clash is scheduled between their trip to Manchester City and the home fixture against Leicester City. It will provide Daniel Farke with the opportunity to rotate his squad and offer minutes to those yet to feature in the Premier League. 

The Cherries have begun their campaign brightly, winning one and drawing the other of their opening two matches. 

Tickets are priced at:

Adults £10
65+ and Under-21s £5
Under-18s £1

General admission tickets can be purchased via tickets.canaries.co.uk, by phone on 01603 721902 (option one) or at the Norwich City Fan Hub.

