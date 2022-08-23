Follow live updates of Norwich City v Bournemouth

Match Coverage

Norwich City host AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup second round this evening. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City are back in League Cup action tonight as they welcome Premier League side AFC Bournemouth to Carrow Road - and we will bring you live updates as they happen.

The Canaries progressed to this stage of the competition courtesy of a penalty shootout victory over fellow Championship side Birmingham earlier this month.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Dean Smith's men are hoping to continue the momentum they have created in the last week with back-to-back wins over Huddersfield Town and Millwall in the Championship.

City's chief is expected to heavily rotate his squad, with players on the fringes of the squad and those returning from injury expected to feature.

Adam Idah is set to return from a knee injury but is expected to be fit enough only for the bench. Gabriel Sara could also feature. Andrew Omobamidele is expected to miss the game with an ankle knock.

This was the exact same fixture as last season, with the Canaries coming out as 6-0 victors.

Bournemouth were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal at the weekend and are preparing to face Liverpool this weekend.

Scott Parker is also expected to shuffle his pack, with Premier League survival the priority for the Cherries this season.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.