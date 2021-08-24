CANARIES 6 BOURNEMOUTH 0: Key moments, ratings and stats

Published: 8:51 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 9:11 PM August 24, 2021

Christos Tzolis opened his Norwich City account in their League Cup victory over Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

Norwich City newboy Christos Tzolis stole the show as the Canaries progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

The £9m signing marked his City debut with two goals and two assists, with Daniel Farke's men bouncing back after their heavy defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Tzolis starred in a tremendous team performance from the Canaries, with American international Josh Sargent also grabbing a brace. The pair will have done little to temper calls for them to start in City's next Premier League clash against Leicester at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Brandon Williams was handed his debut by Farke whilst Kenny McLean impressed in the heart of the midfield engineroom. City's boss will be left with plenty of selection headaches ahead of the Foxes' visit to Norfolk.

Norwich City (4-3-3)

Norwich City made 10 changes for their Carabao Cup second round clash against Bournemouth. - Credit: ARCHANT

SUBS:

1 Krul

5 Hanley

8 Gilmour (on for McLean, 71)

14 Cantwell

17 Rashica

30 Giannoulis (on for Williams, 76)

35 Idah (on for Rupp, 78)

- Bookings: Zimmermann 80

Bournemouth (4-3-3)

Bournemouth's starting XI for their Carabao Cup second-round clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

42 Travers (GK)

6 Mepham (on for Brooks, 64)

32 Anthony

33 Zemura

36 Glover (on for Marcondes, 64)

38 Saydee (on for Rogers, 82)

39 Moriah-Welsh

- Bookings: Kilkenny 50, Camp (foul on Tzolis, 55)

- Time added on: 1 min/3 mins

- Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey)

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Attendance: 20,090

Josh Sargent netted twice in Norwich City's Carabao Cup rout of Bournemouth.

KEY MOMENTS:

12 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (TZOLIS) - Kenny McLean's lofted through ball sends Christos Tzolis through on goal. The Greek winger jinks inside before seeing an effort deflect past Orjan Nyland and into the net. 1-0

26 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (MCLEAN) - Despite not having much of the ball, Norwich were making their moments in possession count. Kieran Dowell teed up McLean after good work from Brandon Williams down the left. The Scottish midfielder hit a rocket of a shot into the top corner from 25 yards. 2-0

34 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (RUPP) - McLean steals possession with an excellent tackle inside Bournemouth's half. He feeds the ball to Tzolis, who cuts it back for the onrushing Rupp to strike into the net. 3-0

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 3-0 BOURNEMOUTH

49 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (SARGENT) - A misplaced pass by Zeno Ibsen-Rossi allowed Dowell to slot McLean through on goal. His stabbed effort was saved by Nyland but fell into the path of Josh Sargent, who gleefully accepted the gift to tuck in City's fourth. 4-0

55 - McLean's flicked header from Dowell's free-kick is on target but routinely held by Nyland

67 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (TZOLIS) - Sargent robs the ball from Bournemouth's backline and slides it across to Tzolis to tap into the net. 5-0

75 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (SARGENT) - City caused panic in the Cherries' backline every time they turned the ball over. Tzolis ran at the defence and drew Nyland before squaring for Sargent, who used his heel to direct the ball into the far corner. 6-0

80 - Dimitris Giannoulis' infield pass to Dowell saw the ex-Everton man find Sargent with a through ball. The American international lets the ball run and hits a fierce effort but fails to find the target.

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 6-0 BOURNEMOUTH

Kenny McLean capped an impressive individual performance with a goal.

SNAP RATINGS:

Gunn 7; Mumba 7, Zimmermann 7, Omobamidele 7, Williams 8; Sorensen 7; Rupp 7, McLean 8; Dowell 8, Tzolis 9; Sargent 8. Subs: Giannoulis N/A, Idah N/A, Gilmour N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City - Bournemouth)

Possession: 49% -51 %

Shots: 16 - 2

Shots on Target: 12 - 1

Corners: 4 - 2

Fouls: 10 - 9