Match Report
Carabao Cup
Norwich City
Tzolis 12 & 66, McLean 26, Rupp 34, Sargent 49 & 75
AFC Bournemouth
CANARIES 6 BOURNEMOUTH 0: Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City newboy Christos Tzolis stole the show as the Canaries progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Carrow Road.
The £9m signing marked his City debut with two goals and two assists, with Daniel Farke's men bouncing back after their heavy defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.
Tzolis starred in a tremendous team performance from the Canaries, with American international Josh Sargent also grabbing a brace. The pair will have done little to temper calls for them to start in City's next Premier League clash against Leicester at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Brandon Williams was handed his debut by Farke whilst Kenny McLean impressed in the heart of the midfield engineroom. City's boss will be left with plenty of selection headaches ahead of the Foxes' visit to Norfolk.
Norwich City (4-3-3)
SUBS:
1 Krul
5 Hanley
8 Gilmour (on for McLean, 71)
14 Cantwell
17 Rashica
30 Giannoulis (on for Williams, 76)
35 Idah (on for Rupp, 78)
- Bookings: Zimmermann 80
Bournemouth (4-3-3)
SUBS:
42 Travers (GK)
6 Mepham (on for Brooks, 64)
32 Anthony
33 Zemura
36 Glover (on for Marcondes, 64)
38 Saydee (on for Rogers, 82)
39 Moriah-Welsh
- Bookings: Kilkenny 50, Camp (foul on Tzolis, 55)
- Time added on: 1 min/3 mins
- Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey)
- Venue: Carrow Road
- Attendance: 20,090
KEY MOMENTS:
12 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (TZOLIS) - Kenny McLean's lofted through ball sends Christos Tzolis through on goal. The Greek winger jinks inside before seeing an effort deflect past Orjan Nyland and into the net. 1-0
26 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (MCLEAN) - Despite not having much of the ball, Norwich were making their moments in possession count. Kieran Dowell teed up McLean after good work from Brandon Williams down the left. The Scottish midfielder hit a rocket of a shot into the top corner from 25 yards. 2-0
34 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (RUPP) - McLean steals possession with an excellent tackle inside Bournemouth's half. He feeds the ball to Tzolis, who cuts it back for the onrushing Rupp to strike into the net. 3-0
HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 3-0 BOURNEMOUTH
49 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (SARGENT) - A misplaced pass by Zeno Ibsen-Rossi allowed Dowell to slot McLean through on goal. His stabbed effort was saved by Nyland but fell into the path of Josh Sargent, who gleefully accepted the gift to tuck in City's fourth. 4-0
55 - McLean's flicked header from Dowell's free-kick is on target but routinely held by Nyland
67 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (TZOLIS) - Sargent robs the ball from Bournemouth's backline and slides it across to Tzolis to tap into the net. 5-0
75 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (SARGENT) - City caused panic in the Cherries' backline every time they turned the ball over. Tzolis ran at the defence and drew Nyland before squaring for Sargent, who used his heel to direct the ball into the far corner. 6-0
80 - Dimitris Giannoulis' infield pass to Dowell saw the ex-Everton man find Sargent with a through ball. The American international lets the ball run and hits a fierce effort but fails to find the target.
FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 6-0 BOURNEMOUTH
SNAP RATINGS:
Gunn 7; Mumba 7, Zimmermann 7, Omobamidele 7, Williams 8; Sorensen 7; Rupp 7, McLean 8; Dowell 8, Tzolis 9; Sargent 8. Subs: Giannoulis N/A, Idah N/A, Gilmour N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Norwich City - Bournemouth)
Possession: 49% -51 %
Shots: 16 - 2
Shots on Target: 12 - 1
Corners: 4 - 2
Fouls: 10 - 9