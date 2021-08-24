Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Changes a must for City boss ahead of Cherries' cup clash

Paddy Davitt

Published: 2:09 PM August 24, 2021   
Bournemouth completed a league double last season over Norwich City

Daniel Farke wants to maintain his cup record at Norwich City, but not at the expense of getting their Premier League season up and running.

City host Championship club Bournemouth on Tuesday night in a second round tie at Carrow Road that offers the chance to embark on another memorable cup run.

Norwich have had some special nights at Arsenal and Tottenham, and an FA Cup quarter-final tie at home to Manchester United during Farke's tenure, but a disrupted pre-season will see him ring the changes.

Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent are among the players in line for game time, ahead of a tie that will go straight to penalties if the sides are level at 90 minutes.

“I don't like to rotate too much in these games, and everyone knows when it comes to the cups I want to get to the next round. But for this game we have to do that,” said Farke. “For two reasons. First, we have good depth in our squad and I want to use it. And the second is the interrupted pre-season.

"Despite playing two games already you forget we just trained together with this group for the past two weeks. We had 10 or 11 players out self-isolating at any one point.  

“It's never a problem to play all three or four days, and we are used to this load from the Championship, but when you do not have a proper pre-season and you are not in your rhythm it's a bit more difficult.

"You need a bit more time to recover. I think after the international break, when we have five or six weeks together, that is when you can expect players to play three times a week. 

“When you make more than three or four changes sometimes it is not healthy for the team performance but we have to take the risk.” 

NCFC Extra: Norwich City team news ahead of Bournemouth

