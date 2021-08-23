PRESSER: City v Bournemouth - Zimbo fitness boost; Williams update

Live

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s League Cup, second round home tie against Bournemouth - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Much has been said about two bruising opening Premier League encounters with Liverpool and Manchester City. But the focus switches to the Cherries' midweek cup visit to Norfolk, and a chance for Farke to test the depth of his resources.

Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent appear in line for involvement following their recent moves. Angus Gunn is an option to replace Tim Krul while the likes of Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are all playing catch up after injury hit pre-seasons.

Onel Hernandez and Jordan Hugill have both failed to make the matchday squads for the opening league tussles.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in Saturday's 5-0 defeat to the champions. Centre back Christoph Zimmermann missed out through illness that limited his training in the build up. Przemyslaw Placheta has also been unavailable so far due to the effects of Covid.

The City chief will also give his considered reaction to confirmation of Brandon Williams' loan move from Manchester United, and whether he is in his cup thoughts, subject to clearance from the footballing authorities.

