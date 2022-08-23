Smith takeaways: City boss on Bournemouth, Bjorkan and benefits

Match reaction

Todd Cantwell was the unlucky Norwich City in the League Cup spot kick shoot out defeat to Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's League Cup penalty shoot out exit against Bournemouth.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call on Tuesday night at Carrow Road after a 5-3 penalty shoot out exit, with the sides finishing 2-2 in normal time.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Overall assessment

If we had gone through I would have said we were fortunate to do so. I thought they created the bigger chances in the game. I thought we started okay but we looked young at times, and we were. Tony Springett had a go at left back for his first game in a while. JT (Jonathan Tomkinson) is playing, AJ (Aaron Ramsey) is playing.

We were too passive in our own half. We didn't get in their faces like we have done recently. But when you are 2-1 up in the second minute of added on time you manage the game better than we did.

The basics of football are that you stop crosses, and if you don't stop crosses, then you defend better in the box. We didn't do either and that is what cost us a place in the third round.

Words of consolation for Cantwell

It is just one of those things. Anyone who has seen Todd in our first five or six games can see the attitude, the application that he is producing. Missing a penalty is one of those things. It was well-struck but unfortunately an inch too high.

He contributed, he looks confident, he wants to get on the ball and make things happen and he looks like he is enjoying his football again.

Latest on left back transfer search, and reports of interest in Hertha Berlin's Fredrik Bjorkan?

We are still looking in the window and that is the one area we need to do something. We have three players with fractures and it is a problem position. Tony (or Jerry as I call him) played in this game, but he has only played there a couple of times for the U21s. He did well.

(Bjorkan interest?) No, no. The name rings a bell, but no.

Goalscoring impact of fit-again striker Adam Idah from the bench

I was pleased with him when he came on for that last 25 minutes with Teemu (Pukki). They showed some really good combinations and link ups. They worked a really good goal, great run from Teemu. Adam showed the appetite to get in there and signs of the partnership they showed last season for me.