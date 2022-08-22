Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v Bournemouth

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:00 AM August 22, 2022
Sam Byram is set to feature for Norwich City in a League Cup tussle with Bournemouth

Sam Byram is set to feature for Norwich City in a League Cup tussle with Bournemouth - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s League Cup second round home game against Bournemouth - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries take another pause in their pursuit of Championship points, after a Carrow Road win double last week to welcome Premier League opponents back to Norfolk.

Norwich powered to a 6-0 win at the same stage of the competition last season when the sides met in Norfolk.

Josh Sargent notched a brace and the American is in fine goalscoring form after three in his last two outings.

Smith will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in Friday's 2-0 Championship win over Millwall.

The City boss indicated afterwards Sam Byram would feature against the Cherries on his competitive re-appearance  for this season following a thigh issue.

Adam Idah is another who is yet to get any competitive minutes but back in team training.

Left back options Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen are all sidelined. Isaac Hayden is still out after a summer procedure to 'clean out' a knee problem.

Smith's squad edged out Birmingham City in a penalty shoot out in the previous round, after the tie finished 2-2 in normal time.

Follow the key lines from the press conference, scheduled to start from 9:15am onwards, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ throughout the day to the Cherries' visit. 

