WATCH: Highlights of Norwich City's cup thrashing over Bournemouth

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:30 AM August 25, 2021    Updated: 9:40 AM August 25, 2021
Josh Sargent of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Josh Sargent netted a brace on his first start for Norwich City against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a night that could kick start Norwich City's 2021/22 campaign as they made light work of Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.

In front of over 20,000 supporters, City newboy Christos Tzolis stole the show with a brace and two assists under the lights in NR1. The Greek winger has done little to temper expectations following his £9m move to Norfolk from PAOK. 

It took just 12 minutes for the 19-year-old to open his City account after latching onto a sumptuous Kenny McLean pass before seeing his deflected effort beat Orjan Nyland. 

The Scot then managed to get himself on the scoresheet after unleashing a fierce piledriver from range that nestled itself into the top corner of the net after Kieran Dowell's lay off. 

Lukas Rupp, a man withdrawn at half time during the Canaries' heavy defeat to Manchester City, netted his first competitive City goal after good work from Tzolis down the left. The Greek winger found him on the edge of the box, and he expertly curled the ball into the far corner of the net.  

Bournemouth's backline looked distressed every time City turned the ball over, with the explosive pace of Tzolis causing problems all evening. 

Tzolis added another to his tally and teed up Josh Sargent for the sixth, with the American also grabbing a brace. The pair will have done their chances of getting a start for City's Premier League clash with Leicester on Saturday little harm.

- Watch highlights of Norwich City's 6-0 Carabao Cup thrashing over Bournemouth below

