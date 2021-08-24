No hard feelings from Nyland ahead of Norwich reunion

Video

Published: 4:00 PM August 24, 2021

Orjan Nyland is refusing to dwell on a frustrating spell at Norwich City and is ready if required for a Bournemouth debut on his first return to Carrow Road.

The Norwegian could be involved in Tuesday's League Cup second round tie just months after being part of the Canaries' Championship title-winning squad.

The keeper was signed as a stop gap in February on a short term deal, with Tim Krul and Michael McGovern sidelined midway through last season's Championship triumph.

Nyland did not play one competitive minute of first team football for City before moving onto the Cherries in the summer.

The 30-year-old's last senior appearance came for Aston Villa in June 2020, before a back injury that effectively ended his bid to be the number one at Villa Park.

“From March onwards, I was on the bench for Norwich in the promotion run. I would have wished for more games but that wasn’t up to me. I was ready in case I could get a chance and now I’m here," he said, quoted on Bournemouth's official site.

"I’m really grateful having the opportunity to come here and now I’m just looking to fulfil my potential and be the best version of myself.

"I want to bring every attribute I have and be a major piece in this puzzle to take this club back where it belongs.

“I have played hundreds of games and know what it takes. I need to get my positioning right and be ready for whatever is going to come.

“If I can do that, I know I’m up for it so it’s just about getting those little details right and being in the right place at the right time.

“Norwich will be a tough game and it’s going to be difficult to guess their team because they have come off two losses.

“They may want to play the same players just to get a good feeling but they may mix it up a little and change the system. We’ll have to see.

“It will be a good game for us to test ourselves against a really good opponent. Norwich are a Premier League club and that’s something we want to match ourselves against.”



