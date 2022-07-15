Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Jonno set for Ipswich reunion

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:01 PM July 15, 2022
Updated: 6:15 PM July 15, 2022
Former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson has signed for League One MK Dons

Former Norwich City promotion winner Bradley Johnson has joined League One MK Dons on a free transfer.

Johnson was the talisman for the Canaries' 2014/15 Championship play-off final winning season at Wembley - that included an aggregate semi-final derby victory over Ipswich Town.

The all-action midfielder will face the Blues again in the English third tier after joining the Dons following his release from Blackburn.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said, speaking to MK's video channels. “We have been speaking for a while but I’m glad to get it over the line and done so I can look forward to getting started with the squad.

“I was excited by the project I was presented by Liam Sweeting and the gaffer and it was something that ticked all the boxes for me. Now I need to get myself up to speed so I can play a part in that.

“I am realistic about where I am at in my career but I know what I can still bring to the club. I am a team player who will give 100pc every time I put on the shirt.

"Hopefully I can pass on my experience to help a young team off the pitch, but I also want contribute on the pitch with my performances.”

The 35-year-old notched 15 goals in 46 appearances and was named player-of-the-year in City's memorable run to the Premier League in 2015.

But Alex Neil surprisingly sanctioned his departure to Derby on deadline day of that summer transfer window.

Johnson becomes head coach Liam Manning's 11th signing of the summer. The Dons are set to travel to Portman Road in League One on August 13.

“Bradley brings a wealth of experience to a young group but, most importantly, he still has plenty to offer on the pitch," he said, with an MK Dons XI winning 6-0 on Friday afternoon against the Canaries' Under-23s at Colney. 

“He has been a part of several successful teams during his career and certainly knows what it takes to win and produce high-level performances on a consistent basis. That will be invaluable for us this season.”

Johnson's first appearance for his new club could come against King's Lynn Town on Saturday at The Walks in MK's next friendly.

