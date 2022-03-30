City loanee Williams reveals Premier League ambition

Interview

Brandon Williams does not plan to go back to warming the bench at Manchester United after his Norwich City loan spell

Brandon Williams’ loan spell at Norwich City has whetted his appetite for more regular Premier League action next season.

The combative left back aims to keep Norwich City in the top flight, but whether the Canaries stay up or not he has no plans to go back to warming the bench at Manchester United.

Williams has emerged as first choice under Dean Smith at Carrow Road, and he wants more Premier League exposure.

“I'm playing games now and I love it. I can't wait for the weekend so I can get to the stadium. There would be no point in me going back to United and just sitting on the bench,” he said. “I want to play and feel I'm better equipped for the Premier League after this experience.

"Whether it's at United or somewhere else, we'll deal with that in the summer. But I've got a job to do here at Norwich.

“We were written off because we didn't win a game until November. It's not the start we wanted, but it's about how you finish. Around the city, you can feel the energy. People believe we can stay up and I want to give them something to celebrate.

"This team is full of top players and we'll keep going to the end. Even if it takes us until the last game, we'll not stop fighting.”

Williams has relished the responsibility and trust shown by Smith.

“I had a talk with the gaffer recently and he asked me, 'What have you learned?'. I said I feel more mature. I feel like an athlete now and a true professional,” he said. “I am going to take that back up to Manchester in the summer.

It wasn't the best of starts. All I've ever known is Manchester United. Coming to a new club, so far away from my family, was difficult. I was in and out of the team and thinking, 'Is this right for me?'. But since the gaffer has come in, it's been a real turnaround.

“My friends are all in Manchester but here it's strictly train, recover, eat well, sleep, repeat. Even with my eating - last year I wasn't focused on it, but since coming here, I've felt as fit as I've ever been. I'm getting stronger and pushing myself like never before.”

Williams’ no nonsense approach to defending has endeared him to many Norwich fans.

“I love defending. If I make a good tackle, it gives me a burst of energy and I play off that,” he said, speaking to the Daily Mail. “I need that intensity to get the adrenaline going.

"When I make a tackle, it can generate energy into the team. It lifts the crowd and that lifts us. I love it.”