Williams bullish on City survival chances

Norwich City's on loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams is convinced Dean Smith's squad can claw themselves to Premier League safety.

Williams is back in the mix for Aston Villa's visit to Carrow Road after sitting out the 1-0 defeat to his parent club.

Smith has been hugely impressed by the swashbuckling left-sided defender, and the feeling is mutual.

"If we go on another run like we did I’m sure we’ll be comfortably out of it," he said, after Smith plotted a three match unbeaten start before recent defeats to Tottenham and United. "If we get two wins and two draws then I think we’ll be on 18 points and whatever the teams around us do, at the minute we’re not really focused on the table, we don’t really look at it.

"It depends where you are in May and right now, we’re just focused on ourselves to improve as a team."

Williams, speaking to United's official site, is in no doubt he made the right call in search of regular first team football with a season long loan move to Norfolk.

"I’m really enjoying it, it’s really good, it’s going good. I'm just really excited for what the season holds and hopefully we can reach our targets," he said. "It’s grown my confidence and by each game I feel stronger, I feel better, I feel fitter.

"That’s most important for me: that I can prove myself that I can go a full season playing, with hopefully no injuries, and not getting too tired where I have to sit out. But I’m really enjoying it.

"Living far away, being far away from my family, not having to rely on anybody other than myself. I’ve got used to it now, I’ve settled in and I’m happy where I am.

"I’ve learnt a lot about the club and also the city, I like to go out there sometimes and get some food or whatever but I’m here to play football and that’s what I’m focused on."