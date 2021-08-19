Why Brandon Williams' imminent move to Norwich City makes perfect sense

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 19, 2021

Underpinning everything that Norwich City have sought to do in this summer transfer market has been the same mantra; quality, not quantity.

Stuart Webber referenced it in both interviews conducted after the Canaries' successful Championship campaign and again when asked about transfers during Daniel Farke's contract press conference.

Heading into this window, City were determined to strengthen their starting XI rather than focusing on individual positions and were open to deals that offered them the chance to do just that.

Naturally, given how meticulously Webber and his recruitment staff operate, they have contingency planned for every thinkable scenario but the mission to provide Farke with the tools to be versatile in both formations and approaches has been one of the key aims throughout this window.

But Norwich won't simply recruit anybody to make up the numbers. That thought process has seen them unable to sign a central defender to date.

Brandon Williams is poised to complete a season-long loan move to Carrow Road next week providing the stars align. Manchester United are waiting to assess the fitness of their current senior left-backs Luke Shaw and Alex Telles before rubber-stamping the move.

Should that one get over the line, it is a prime example of their strategy this summer.

City have fought hard to sign the 20-year-old and remained patient in their pursuit as they searched for full-back competition.

Southampton were the front-runners in the race at one stage, but refused to pay United's reported £2m desired loan fee. In the end, the Saints signed Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento in a £5m deal.

Norwich will pay a significantly lower loan fee to lend Williams for the season and the youngster will fill a spot that City have been hoping to find a solution for all summer.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons both comfortably wear the starting full-back shirts at present and the Greek international in particular impressed in their opening day defeat to Liverpool.

City's backroom staff were praising his contribution. Supporters acknowledged the impressive nature of his performance. The hope is that Williams' arrival will drive those up a notch further.

Dimitris Giannoulis was arguably man of the match for Norwich City in their Premier League opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Beyond Bali Mumba, competition for places in those wide defensive areas is few and far between. Williams is a player who can operate on either flank and has the quality to really push those current starters for a place in Farke's starting line-up.

Williams will arrive in Norfolk confident that he can break into the line-up and Manchester United will back him to do just that. Inadvertently, that then places a greater onus on Aarons and Giannoulis to perform in the early portion of the season.

There will be no guarantee of game time for the 20-year-old. He will have to prove to Farke that he has the quality to dislodge either Giannoulis or Aarons this season.

Contrary to some who jumped to assumptions, it is looking increasingly likely that Norwich will hold onto their right-back until January at least.

That didn't always look likely. Carlo Ancelotti was a fan of Aarons when he was manager at Everton and a move to Goodison Park looked likely at that stage. His departure to Real Madrid all but killed off any deal, with Rafa Benitez desiring a taller full-back option.

Barring any late hitches, Williams will be unveiled as a Norwich City player at the beginning of next week - possibly in time to feature in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

Not only does he inject the full-back positions with real quality, but also increases the options available to Farke. At present, only Mumba is a credible option given Sam Byram remains on the recovery trail.

Should Aarons or Giannoulis get injured or lose form, Mumba is still somewhat raw and that call is a big one for Farke to make irrespective of his talents. Williams bridges that gap for the season and provides the ex-Sunderland man with room to develop in the background or out on loan.

Giannoulis is untested in the Premier League and, arguably, has only just been exposed to his first real defensive test since signing for Norwich in Mo Salah. He can expect it regularly in the top-flight in the coming weeks.

There was a time where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regarded Williams as United's left-back option of choice. Shaw's redemption and a plateau of sorts have contributed to the decision to allow him to leave on loan.

That mission to fight his way into Farke's thoughts will be exciting to United chiefs hoping he can recapture his best form. At 20, there is a degree of patience inside the walls of Old Trafford over his development.

Norwich are aware of the quality they will have at their disposal if he manages to kick-on this season and it will be up to Farke to manage a situation where one of three very talented full-backs will be missing out.

The competition provided by Williams will prevent City's starting full-backs from getting complacent.

Williams gets the chance to stake his claim for regular Premier League football under a coach with a proven record of progressing careers and developing young talent. United know he has an opportunity to kick on after his initial breakthrough.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be watching Williams' progress with interest. - Credit: PA

For all parties, this deal is a no-brainer, especially at an affordable cost to City. Norwich are delighted they have nearly got it over the line.

Now they are a midfielder and a centre-back away from completing their summer business. The former is expected to be a loan from abroad with a view to a permanent deal should City remain in the Premier League.

The Canaries are exploring short term solutions to their centre-back conundrum. But it will have to be a player who represents an upgrade on current starters Grant Hanley or Ben Gibson.

Quality over quantity. Brandon Williams illustrates just that.