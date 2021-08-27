Rodgers expecting to face a rejuvenated City after cup progress

Video

Published: 10:20 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM August 27, 2021

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers is expecting to face a rejuvenated Norwich City side at Carrow Road on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brendan Rodgers is expecting to face a Norwich City side with newfound confidence after a dominant Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth in midweek.

The Canaries have begun life back in the Premier League with two consecutive defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City. They shook off the hangover of a 5-0 defeat to the reigning champions last weekend with a 6-0 win over the Cherries on Tuesday.

Their early season fixture list doesn't get any easier, with Leicester City travelling to Carrow Road on Saturday before a trip to Arsenal after the international break.

Much has been made of the Canaries' performances in the opening two fixtures of the season but Rodgers is expecting his side to face a somewhat rejuvenated Norwich after their cup progress.

"They've had two tough games at home to Liverpool and away at Manchester City. It's a tough start but they played well in the week and will gain some confidence from that.

"We arrive into the game knowing it will be tough. Daniel's teams are always very positive, they work well and there's some really good players. We will have to look to control that but it's about looking at our performance.

"If we can perform to our level and get the ideas of how we want to play, then we always have a good chance of getting a good result."

Rodgers is hoping to see a reaction from his side after a performance that fell well below expectations during Monday night's 4-1 defeat to West Ham.

The Foxes are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, and that shows little sign of easing as they travel to Norfolk.

Central defensive duo Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans will both miss Saturday's game. Midfielder Daniel Amartey has been partnered alongside Caglar Soyuncu for their opening two matches.

Brendan Rodgers and Daniel Farke before Norwich City v Leicester City in February 2020.

Former City loanee Ryan Bertrand is available for the weekend after recovering from a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

“Ryan Bertrand is back and available after the virus which is great news for us,” Rodgers said at his press conference on Thursday. “We’ll assess him over the next 24 hours.

“Apart from that, it’s the same squad. Jannik won’t make it for the weekend. Hopefully him and Jonny (Evans) will be back in training next week.”