PRESSER: Brentford v City

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley was forced off late on against Leeds United with a groin injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League trip to Brentford - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

Against a backdrop of speculation on his future, Farke will map out his strategy to take on a newly-promoted rival who have attacked the top flight with relish.

Brentford have 12 points from their opening 10 league games, in contrast to City's two point haul, that includes notable wins over Arsenal and West Ham.

The Bees also pushed Chelsea to the brink in a 1-0 defeat the week before Norwich capitulated 7-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in last week's 2-1 home loss to Leeds United.

Captain Grant Hanley played on with a groin issue before a late substitution. Fellow centre back Ben Gibson returns to the fold after serving a one match ban.

Christoph Zimmermann underwent ankle surgery last week that will sideline him for a number of weeks.

Farke will also update on the status of Todd Cantwell and Sam Byram, ahead of the Under-23s hosting Nottingham Forest's Under-23s later on Friday at Carrow Road.

