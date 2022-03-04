Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Press conference

PRESSER: City v Brentford

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:15 AM March 4, 2022
Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is gearing up for a huge Premier League game against Brentford

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is gearing up for a huge Premier League game against Brentford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game against Brentford - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Smith will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in the midweek 2-1 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Liverpool.

The likes of Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Lukas Rupp all got rare chances to impress after spells on the sidelines this season with injury.

Przemyslaw Placheta was substituted at the interval following a heavy tumble over the advertising boards, but Smith indicated there was no major concern around the Pole in his post-match media at Anfield.

Captain Grant Hanley is expected to return after being suspended for the cup tie. But Max Aarons and Brandon Williams were not involved after picking up knocks in the previous Premier League defeat at Southampton.

Ozan Kabak (shoulder) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) were not in contention during the week. Adam Idah is out for the season with a knee injury.

Follow the press conference above, scheduled to start from 9:30am onwards, with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game against Liverpool throughout the rest of the day only on the Pink Un+ app

Norwich City vs Brentford
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Christoph Zimmermann is back for Norwich City at Liverpool in the FA Cup 

Liverpool vs Norwich City | Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Zimbo back for City's FA Cup test at Liverpool

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Alisson Becker of Liverpool and Naby Keita of Liverpool deny Milot Rashica of Norwich during the Pre

Press conference

PRESSER LIVE: City hoping to discover magic of FA Cup against Liverpool

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players at the end of the Premier League match at Anfield, LiverpoolPicture by Paul Ch

Liverpool vs Norwich City | Match Coverage

Follow live updates from Liverpool v Norwich City in the FA Cup

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the FA Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, L

Liverpool vs Norwich City | Interview

Smith's hat tip to fans as he urges team to evoke spirit from Spurs win

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon