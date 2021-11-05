'We have to be bang on it' - City deserve more respect for Frank

Video

Brentford manager Thomas Frank feels the Bees will need to be at their best against Norwich City

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is warning his players, and fans, not to treat Norwich City like Premier League whipping boys.

The Bees followed Daniel Farke's squad out of the Championship last season, and Frank is not ready to consign the struggling Canaries to a swift return ahead of Saturday's meeting.

In contrast to City's winless league start, their fellow promoted rivals have picked up 12 points and wins over the likes of Arsenal and West Ham.

"We're very aware that it's going to be another difficult game," he said, speaking at his pre-match press call.

"We faced Norwich last year twice, we drew 1-0 at home, lost 1-0 away and they were the best team in the Championship last year, we came third. We need to be bang on it and perform very well in a very even game.

"They would have hoped for more points and maybe they deserve more points than they have right now. They are consistent in what they do and have a clear strategy.

"That is why I think they will have a very good chance to still do well.

"I understand the expectation from everyone outside is that we will win. The reality is that the level between the two teams is so tight and it is all about the day. Every game in this league is going to be unbelievably difficult.

"It is extremely important to keep our aggression and intensity in the pressure. Then it is about our quality in the final third and trying to open up Norwich because everyone knows it is not that easy to open a back five.

"We have a big task ahead of us but I also think our fans have a big task. If we want to make this a fortress, and a hostile environment, it needs to be every single game. It can’t only be the nice performances against the big clubs."

Brentford were mauled 3-1 at Burnley last weekend, where Farke's team ground recently out a point at Turf Moor.

"So far, I am very pleased with the performances," said Frank. "It's very important to see that high intensity and effort in terms of and of course putting it into the games.

"One thing we can compete on is the physical part of it, because we don't have the same quality as Chelsea or Leicester, so I'm very pleased that we are very fit and in every game so far and on the (measuring system) we've done better."