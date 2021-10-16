'Josh is the most disappointed guy in the dressing room' - Farke on fluffed chance

Published: 6:01 PM October 16, 2021 Updated: 6:10 PM October 16, 2021

Josh Sargent has to bury his golden chance for Daniel Farke in Norwich City’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Brighton at Carrow Road.

The US international was a prominent figure alongside Teemu Pukki in an encouraging first half, but fluffed his moment when Seagulls’ keeper Robert Sanchez went walkabout.

Sargent underhit his attempted low finish from just outside the penalty area allowing a Brighton defender to shuffle back and clear his lines.

“To be honest he is probably the most disappointed guy in the whole dressing room because he knows he should score,” said Farke. “Then Brighton have to open up more so it was a key moment. So we have to accept the draw.

“I have to say he had an outstanding performance. His workload against the ball was good, he was able to keep the ball against a really, physical back three for Brighton. He was able to initiate a lot of good situations for us.

"He brought himself into really good positions alongside Teemu. But he knows better than anyone else he should score that scene in the first half. An empty goal and he underestimated the situation. He had a chance to take another touch to put the ball easily into the empty net.

“He also had a one-against-one in the second half with the keeper from Teemu’s touch and perhaps he was not concentrated on a tidy first touch. He should have scored them. Teemu had good situations.

“On this level scenes we should score one or two goals, and the best scene of those is from Josh.”

Farke allayed fears star man Mathias Normann departed late on with an injury after another eyecatching display.

"No injury. Just cramps," said Farke. "He was exhausted. A top class performance. A top class display. He also brings that spirit on the pitch you need. I thought he was exceptional considering he was out for 10 days after some injection therapy. He came back to training on Wednesday and he was excellent.

"I wanted to leave him on the pitch for as long as possible because he was so influential. But when you have cramps after 70 minutes in both calves you have to substitute him. But he now has a full week to recover and be ready to go again at Chelsea."