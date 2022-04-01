PRESSER: Brighton v City - Aarons, Kabak both ruled out

Press conference

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League return at Brighton - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Norwich have nine games left to upset the odds and stay in the top flight but came up short against the likes of Brentford and Leeds prior to an extended break.

Max Aarons (hamstring) is ruled out this weekend. Smith confirmed he had not trained at all during the three-weeks since Leeds, and in the last two days had stayed away with illness.

Ozan Kabak (hamstring) could be out for the season after an early injury exit for Turkey in a midweek friendly against Italy. Kabak has remained in Turkey for further assessment and City are in dialogue with his parent club, Schalke.

Brandon Williams (ankle) picked up a knock at Elland Road and is touch and go for Brighton.

Josh Sargent was pictured wearing a protective boot on his left leg in the past 24 hours. Smith confirmed on Friday morning he had rolled his ankle and the US international continues to be assessed.

Christoph Zimmermann (eye) and Sam Byram (fatigue) were also notable absentees from the last Premier League squad, but both are available this weekend.

Grant Hanley missed the Leeds defeat after testing positive for Covid but did feature for Scotland over the international period.

Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee) have been longer term absentees. Omobamidele was wearing a special corset after a fresh visit to see a specialist prior to the break, while Idah was ruled out for the rest of the season.

