City earn respect from Seagulls' chief Potter

Published: 6:00 PM October 17, 2021

Norwich City earned another Premier League point, and the respect of Brighton chief Graham Potter, after proving stubborn opponents in a 0-0 Carrow Road stalemate.

Potter’s squad could have gone top with a win, and other results going their way, following an impressive start to the season, but the Seagulls’ boss admitted Norwich were full value for a draw.

“I'm probably disappointed we didn’t play as well as we can. At the same time we weren’t bad.

“It was just a hard fought game,” he said. “Two teams going at it, in the end probably a little bit too open for our liking. But the way the guys defended and stuck at it, the desire to keep the ball out of the net, was top.

"It’s a hard-earned point at a tricky place where you can see they are fighting for points.

“Nobody has given up on anything and you could see that in the game. Norwich and us gave everything but neither team could find the goal to win it. We take a point off a team we have a lot of respect for and we move forward.”

Potter refused to criticise the officials following a VAR first half penalty review into Neal Maupay’s tumble, as he veered around Tim Krul in the Norwich penalty area.

“I’ve not looked at it really closely. It looked like there was a bit of contact,” he said, speaking after the game. “But obviously we are back into that realm of, if the referee on the pitch doesn’t give it does the VAR over-rule?

"I’ve not seen it closely enough. It is what it is. We had a good later chance with Neal but they had some opportunities as well.”

Brighton will still finish the weekend in the top five but face stiff upcoming league tests against title challenging duo Manchester City and Liverpool.

“We’ve played eight matches, so we can’t get carried away with what might happen in May at the end of the season,” he said.

“I don’t think you can control expectation so it’s not something we worry about.

"People can think what they want about us. We will always try and be better and pick up the points, which we have done so far. It’s not about expectations from the outside, it’s about staying focused.”



