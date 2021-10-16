Match Report
Premier League
Norwich City
Brighton & Hove Albion
CANARIES 0 BRIGHTON 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City were left ruing Josh Sargent's miss on the stroke of half-time as they recorded a second consecutive goalless draw in the Premier League against Brighton.
The American international looked certain to score after Roberto Sanchez misjudged Mathias Normann's clipped ball over the top of the defence. Sargent failed to generate enough power to score and Lewis Dunk was able to clear the ball away from goal.
Brighton worked some good openings themselves, with Adam Lallana's volley being beaten away by Tim Krul in the first half and Neal Maupay could have ensured they returned to the south coast with all three points but failed to hit the target from Solly March's cross.
Norwich's hunt for a first Premier League continues, with a daunting trip to Chelsea next up.
Norwich City (3-5-2)
SUBS
28 Gunn (GK)
7 Rupp (on for Normann, 82)
8 Gilmour
10 Dowell
17 Rashica (on for Sargent, 75)
18 Tzolis
21 Williams
35 Idah (on for Pukki, 90)
44 Omobamidele
- Bookings: Kabak (foul on Moder, 31), Giannoulis (foul on Gross, 50), Pukki (dissent, 76)
Brighton and Hove Albion (3-5-2)
SUBS
23 Steele (GK)
2 Lamptey (on for Veltman, 58)
7 Connolly
8 Bissouma
10 Mac Allister (on for Moder, 84)
12 Mwepu
20 March (on for Cucurella, 66)
27 Locadia
28 Roberts
- Bookings: Veltman (foul on Pukki, 15), Lallana (foul on Pukki, 25), Cucarella (foul on Sargent, 41), Burn (foul on Rashica, 90), Duffy (foul on Idah, 90+2)
- Added on time: 3 mins/ 3 mins
- Venue: Carrow Road
- Attendance: 26,777
- Referee: Peter Bankes
- VAR: Graham Scott
KEY MOMENTS
3 - Normann's impressive pass over the top sends Sargent racing clear. Dunk recovers to win back possession before the USA international can work a shooting opportunity
14 - Gibson's chipped pass picks out Sargent on the edge of the area, his turn creates a yard to space to shoot but his effort is deflected wide by Dunk
21 - Superb save from Krul to deny Lallana whose half-volley from the edge of the box arrived through a body of City defenders after they failed to fully clear the initial corner
24 - Maupay goes over searching for a penalty after getting to the ball before Krul, but his protests are correctly ignored by referee Peter Bankes and VAR official Graham Scott
35 - Trossard's outrageous volley looks set to be heading goalward until Krul gets a crucial fingertip to it to push it onto the bar
44 - What a chance for Sargent. Normann's clip over the top causes chaos amongst the Brighton defenders. Sanchez comes out to clear and completely misses the ball, leaving the striker with an open goal but he doesn't generate enough power to turn it in and Brighton clear
HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
48 - Pukki puts Sargent through on goal but the striker just cannot get the ball out of his feet to shoot and Burn recovers to block it
64 - A City breakaway is led by Lees-Melou. Pukki robs possession from Burn and finds Aarons. He slots the Finn through on goal but his chipped effort fails to find the target
79 - Gibson's long-range effort stings the hands of Brighton keeper Sanchez
81 - Normann gets a crucial block on Gross' shot and City break. Rashica and Pukki combine to send the Finn through on goal but Burn brilliantly recovers to block the effort and force the corner
87 - Rupp is dispossessed and Brighton break through March, he works space to cross and picks out Maupay - who somehow fails to hit the target from close range.
FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 7; Kabak 7, Hanley 7, Gibson 7; Aarons 6, Lees-Melou 7, Normann 7, McLean 6; Giannoulis 7; Sargent 6, Pukki 6. Subs: Rashica N/A, Rupp N/A, Idah N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Norwich City - Brighton and Hove Albion)
Possession: 35% - 65%
Shots: 14 - 11
Shots on Target: 3 - 3
Corners: 8 - 4
Fouls: 5 - 14