CANARIES 0 BRIGHTON 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Published: 4:53 PM October 16, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM October 16, 2021

Norwich City were left ruing Josh Sargent's miss on the stroke of half-time as they recorded a second consecutive goalless draw in the Premier League against Brighton.

The American international looked certain to score after Roberto Sanchez misjudged Mathias Normann's clipped ball over the top of the defence. Sargent failed to generate enough power to score and Lewis Dunk was able to clear the ball away from goal.

Brighton worked some good openings themselves, with Adam Lallana's volley being beaten away by Tim Krul in the first half and Neal Maupay could have ensured they returned to the south coast with all three points but failed to hit the target from Solly March's cross.

Norwich's hunt for a first Premier League continues, with a daunting trip to Chelsea next up.

Norwich City (3-5-2)

Norwich City were unchanged for the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash. - Credit: Archant

SUBS

28 Gunn (GK)

7 Rupp (on for Normann, 82)

8 Gilmour

10 Dowell

17 Rashica (on for Sargent, 75)

18 Tzolis

21 Williams

35 Idah (on for Pukki, 90)

44 Omobamidele

- Bookings: Kabak (foul on Moder, 31), Giannoulis (foul on Gross, 50), Pukki (dissent, 76)

Brighton and Hove Albion (3-5-2)

Brighton and Hove Albion's starting XI for the Premier League game against Norwich City at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS

23 Steele (GK)

2 Lamptey (on for Veltman, 58)

7 Connolly

8 Bissouma

10 Mac Allister (on for Moder, 84)

12 Mwepu

20 March (on for Cucurella, 66)

27 Locadia

28 Roberts

- Bookings: Veltman (foul on Pukki, 15), Lallana (foul on Pukki, 25), Cucarella (foul on Sargent, 41), Burn (foul on Rashica, 90), Duffy (foul on Idah, 90+2)

- Added on time: 3 mins/ 3 mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Attendance: 26,777

- Referee: Peter Bankes

- VAR: Graham Scott

KEY MOMENTS

3 - Normann's impressive pass over the top sends Sargent racing clear. Dunk recovers to win back possession before the USA international can work a shooting opportunity

14 - Gibson's chipped pass picks out Sargent on the edge of the area, his turn creates a yard to space to shoot but his effort is deflected wide by Dunk

21 - Superb save from Krul to deny Lallana whose half-volley from the edge of the box arrived through a body of City defenders after they failed to fully clear the initial corner

24 - Maupay goes over searching for a penalty after getting to the ball before Krul, but his protests are correctly ignored by referee Peter Bankes and VAR official Graham Scott

35 - Trossard's outrageous volley looks set to be heading goalward until Krul gets a crucial fingertip to it to push it onto the bar

44 - What a chance for Sargent. Normann's clip over the top causes chaos amongst the Brighton defenders. Sanchez comes out to clear and completely misses the ball, leaving the striker with an open goal but he doesn't generate enough power to turn it in and Brighton clear

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

48 - Pukki puts Sargent through on goal but the striker just cannot get the ball out of his feet to shoot and Burn recovers to block it

64 - A City breakaway is led by Lees-Melou. Pukki robs possession from Burn and finds Aarons. He slots the Finn through on goal but his chipped effort fails to find the target

79 - Gibson's long-range effort stings the hands of Brighton keeper Sanchez

81 - Normann gets a crucial block on Gross' shot and City break. Rashica and Pukki combine to send the Finn through on goal but Burn brilliantly recovers to block the effort and force the corner

87 - Rupp is dispossessed and Brighton break through March, he works space to cross and picks out Maupay - who somehow fails to hit the target from close range.

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 16/10/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 7; Kabak 7, Hanley 7, Gibson 7; Aarons 6, Lees-Melou 7, Normann 7, McLean 6; Giannoulis 7; Sargent 6, Pukki 6. Subs: Rashica N/A, Rupp N/A, Idah N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City - Brighton and Hove Albion)

Possession: 35% - 65%

Shots: 14 - 11

Shots on Target: 3 - 3

Corners: 8 - 4

Fouls: 5 - 14